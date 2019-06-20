GlobeLocal: Noteworthy performances

The softball coach at Yale, the Braintree High grad was recently elected to the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame for her playing career at Bridgewater State (1993-96). The three-time Division 3 All-American own school records for batting average (.462), home runs (38), and RBIs (200).

JACK HANSBURY

TYNGSBOROUGH

The Chelmsford High grad earned 2018-19 Northeast-10 Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award as a senior offensive lineman at Bentley. The cocaptain played in every game since he arrived on campus in 2015, and graduated with a 3.95 GPA while majoring in corporate finance.

ABBY JONES

Advertisement

ARLINGTON

As a senior at Assumption, the Arlington High grad won the NE-10’s Women’s Field Athlete of the Year award for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She finished sixth in the heptathalon at the NCAA Division 2 outdoor championships, earning first team All-American honors.