Shipbuilding, pride, and zucchinis

It was a proud moment for members of the Medford High School Gay Straight Alliance. The club marched in Boston’s 2019 Pride Parade on June 8. While the students were waiting for their noon parade debut, they enjoyed dancing, playing hand games, face-painting and singing. Ready to represent their high school as well, students chanted “Let’s go Mustangs!” and “GSA!” The students were met with enthused alumni at the end of the route.

This month, Gloucester eighth-graders from the O’Maley Innovation Middle School and their teachers helped build boats that will be featured in the Essex Shipbuilding Museum. The boats were christened and launched on the Annisquam River. The program is part of the Gloucester School District’s effort to involve more students in the fields of science, mathematics, engineering, and technology. Students were involved in the entire process, finishing two 24-foot-long boats fitted with 18 oars.

Advertisement

Students from Haverhill donated thousands of dollars to local hospitals to fund Alzheimer research. The Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School students presented a $7,000 check to doctors at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Brigham and Women’s/Massachusetts General Hospital. The money was raised through a fundraiser held in March. Because securing volunteers is one of the hospital’s biggest challenges, the money will be used to pay for transportation for those who volunteer to participate in research from under-served communities.

Twelve New England artists, including local Merrimac resident Julia Bethmann, will present their print-making work in Newburyport. There will be a reception held by the Newburyport Art Association on June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. The 16th Annual Newburyport Art Association Printmakers Group show runs from June 25 to July 7. Visit the exhibit at 65 Water St. Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Contact 978-465-8769 or visit newburyportart.org for more information.

Advertisement

Volunteers from Marblehead, Swampscott, Salem, and Lynn planted zucchinis, eggplants, bell peppers, and organic tomatoes to feed the hungry in the North Shore. Community Roots Garden, which is run by Marblehead-based service organization SPUR, designated a 1,400-square-foot plot in St. Andrew’s Church, 135 Lafayette St. This is the third year in a row SPUR held this program, and they hope to expand by adding another plot of land to harvest vegetables this autumn. Contact 781-451-7787 or visit www.spur.community/community-roots-garden if you want to learn how to volunteer or donate.

The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department recently received a certificate of completion by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for fulfilling its pledge to facilitate relations between police officers and people with mental illness. The One Mind Campaign encourages agencies to implement practices to improve mental health programming and training. One way the Manchester-by-the-Sea department did so was by developing a relationship with Lahey Behavioral Health and creating an Overdose Outreach Follow-Up Team in conjunction with the Essex Police Department.

Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.