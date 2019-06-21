Move over, ice cream! Doughnuts on the rise this summer

But the best part of the experience is visiting the stores where they are made. After all, few sensations are better than the smell of fresh doughnuts baking and the sight of gooey chocolate being poured on a dozen rings.

What’s not to love? The versatile treat not only dallies with various fillings, flavors, and glazes, but it can be found in different forms, shapes, and textures, too. Eat it by the beach, pack a dozen for a road trip, or bring them to a party.

Doughnut be alarmed if your taste for ice cream begins to melt away, and you suddenly crave a cruller or honey dip. Once National Doughnut Day kicks off each June, sweet tooths everywhere are reminded of the world beyond cupcakes and soft-serve.

A variety of Massachusetts doughnut shops have risen to fame among locals, proudly serving commuters and pastry fanatics for decades. Before your eyes glaze over with hunger, we’re here to point out a few that you should check out this summer. (And no, Dunkin’ is not included.)

Donut King

151 Copeland St., Quincy

Whether it be vivid red, white, and blue for the Fourth, bold flags of hometown sports teams, or eye-catching designs of festivals, summer screams colorful decor. The bakers at Donut King can cater decorative doughnuts perfect for a barbecue or holiday party; just sneak a peek of their patriotic Fourth of July designs. Also known for its quick counter service, this place has been heralded as one of the best doughnut shops in the area.

Top seller: Honey-dipped

Summer special: Blueberry nugget

Wash it down with: Nitro cold brew

Dockside Donuts

17 Sea St., Marshfield

As a favorite stop on the way to and from Humarock Beach, this tiny shack sure makes waves. Beloved by locals, the shop serves a fresh assortment of classic doughnuts. If your afternoon swim requires some heartier fuel, soup and sandwiches also are sold. Is the New England weather too gloomy to hit the surf? Drop anchor in the store and enjoy the nautical decor.

Top seller: Buttercrunch

Summer special: Cinnamon swirls, apple-filled doughnuts, coconut jelly

Wash it down with: Iced coffee

Kane’s Donuts

120 Lincoln Ave., Saugus

1575 Broadway (Essex Landing), Saugus

Clinch a local and award-winning favorite at Kane’s. Founded in 1955, Kane’s has opened a second Saugus location at Essex Landing, as well as a Boston store. The doughnuts are made with fresh and local ingredients such as honey from Peabody and blueberries from Maine. Far from stuck in traditions, though, this store offers new and eccentric flavors each month.

Top seller: Honey-dipped

Summer specials: S’more, key lime pie, ginger pear fritter

Wash it down with: Stumptown iced coffee

Union Square Donuts

20 Bow St., Somerville

409 Harvard Street, Brookline

Summer is an ideal time to take your taste buds on an adventure. Union Square Donuts seeks out novel ways to play with flavor, as evidenced by modern and edgy tastes like Vietnamese coffee and Jumbleberry. Its website said it keeps its eyes on global, regional, and national culinary trends for inspiration. Moreover, the artisanal brioche-style dough gives the tasty treat a more airy texture. Locations in Somerville, Brookline, and Boston.

Top seller: Brown butter hazelnut crunch

Summer specials: Blackberry basil lime and orange creamsicle

Wash it down with: Caramel cold brew

Ruby Donut Shop

210 West Main St., Ayer

Ditch the wilderness and camp out in a doughnut store instead. One of Ruby Donut’s bear claws — a glazed pastry filled with apples and cinnamon — is much less dangerous and way more scrumptious than its namesake. If you’re lost in the vast terrain of doughnut flavors, employees will happily guide you with recommendations. The store also takes requests in advance. Though the store just opened in March, some locals claim it already has them craving s’more.

Top seller: Boston cream

Summer special: A doughnut with marshmallow filling and whipped cream

Wash it down with: Cold brew coffee

Donut Express & Custom Cakes

258 Main St., Medfield

Summer signals time for family vacations, but there’s no time for rest for mom-and-pop shops like Donut Express & Custom Cakes. Like many small stores, Donut Express is run by family. The store beckons those far from Medfield to take the trip and try a bite, though most days the regulars can be found relaxing with a honey dip or a cruller. The store was established in 1995, and has had the same baker since.

Top Seller: Honey-dipped

Summer special: No new flavors; but the daily deal is buy one, get one free after noon!

Wash it down with: Snickerdoodle coffee, either hot or iced.

Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.