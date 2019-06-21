Sizzling, salty, and chill: Where to eat out this summer

Whether savoring barbecue reminiscent of the South in Abington, tucking into a twilight dinner with harbor views in Gloucester, or grabbing that all-important ice cream cone in Maynard, the summer food options are in full swing.

With temperatures rising and the sun lingering well into the evening hours, appreciative diners can flock to their favorite warmer-weather haunts, courted by the sights, sounds, and smells of summer and spilling onto outdoor seating areas to consume locally produced and freshly made fare.

As Eastern Massachusetts emerges from what felt like an especially rainy spring, it’s time to celebrate summer — including at the dining table.

Backyard-style barbecue

It’s hard not to fall for a restaurant called Sarcastic Swine BBQ. That touch of irreverence seems like the perfect complement for southern-inspired fare that conjures images of sultry summer afternoons, and might make the grade (and the plate) at your next backyard gathering.

Sarcastic Swine opened in Abington in March. Co-owners Erik Dutcher and Mike Crooks met as cooks 20 years ago. “We’re two average guys who fell in love with barbecue,” Dutcher said.

Barbecue competitions and catering soon followed, culminating in their new restaurant. “We knew people wanted a barbecue restaurant in this area,” he said.

Their style of cooking is eclectic, drawing on barbecue traditions from Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, among other locales. The menu includes all the classics: ribs, pulled pork, brisket, wings, corn bread, collards, hush puppies with cinnamon butter, and more.

Sandwiches are especially popular: The “mac & cow” combines homemade mac ‘n’ cheese, pulled brisket, and a drizzle of honey barbecue sauce, while the “drunken cow” marries marinated steak tips with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms finished with a creamy cheese sauce.

In addition to indoor seating, there are a few outdoor tables; even before entering the restaurant, diners can smell the smoke from both the indoor and outdoor smokers. “It takes 12 to 15 hours for some of our meats to cook, and we literally smoke 24 hours a day,” Crooks said.

Even the vibe meshes with a backyard barbecue. “It’s definitely a fun, casual, and laid-back atmosphere,” Crooks said. “People love interaction and want to feel at home.”

Added Dutcher, “People love this type of food, and barbecue is obviously best shared in the summertime.”

You can’t get any closer to the ocean than The Market Restaurant in Gloucester. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

Harbor views, seafood to choose

The Market Restaurant on Gloucester’s Lobster Cove opened last month for its 10th summer season. That schedule is dictated not only by the area’s swelling crowds this time of year but also by the building itself, said chef Amelia Monday, who owns the restaurant with her husband and co-chef, Nico.

“We fell in love with the spot. It’s an incredibly beautiful perch. . . . [but] it’s a shack on the water, not insulated or winterized, so the seasons really do dictate the business,” Monday said.

In addition to indoor seating, there are picnic tables and an awning so people can dine outside overlooking the marina.

“It is definitely a funky place on the water, which makes it inviting and casual in some ways, but the level of cooking we’re doing also makes it a little elevated,” Monday said.

The restaurant serves dinner five nights a week (with brunch starting this weekend) through mid-September. Monday said they source nearly all of their produce from nearby farms — a challenge at the very beginning of the season, but by early June, options are abundant. Later in the season, tomatoes and eggplants give way to apples, pears, squash, and other items that welcome autumn.

Given the restaurant’s waterside venue, seafood, of course, is prominent. “Because of where we’re located, it’s what everyone wants to eat,” Monday said. They focus on sustainably caught items and refresh the menu continually.

“We call up our fishmongers and say, ‘What’s beautiful today?’” she said. Rotating favorites might include oysters, halibut crudo, pan-fried fluke, and house-made tagliatelle with lobster.

The cozy environs draw a nice mix of locals and visitors all summer long. “People are swimming right in front of the restaurant, coming in from the beach or their boat, or just enjoying New England in the summer,” Monday said. “It’s such a short time of year that it’s something to really appreciate, celebrate, and take advantage of.”

Customers head for a cool purchase at the walk-up windows at Erikson’s Ice Cream stand in Maynard. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)

We all scream . . .

And what would summer be without ice cream? Granted, New Englanders seem to flock to frozen treats year round, but there’s something extra-special about a scoop (or several) of vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry in the summer.

At Erikson’s Ice Cream in Maynard, generations of customers have stopped by during the warmer months for a cup, cone, or sundae featuring their favorite flavors and toppings. An old-school white structure with a large parking lot, the establishment grew out of a dairy farm and has been serving ice cream since 1937.

There are dozens of flavors on the menu at any given time, according to manager Irene Fraser, who is married to one of the brothers who owns Erikson’s. The stand usually opens from April until sometime in September, with summer hours extending until 9:30 p.m. seven days a week, she said. Alongside classics like coffee and mint chip, toward the end of June they roll out blueberry ice cream and make their own toppings with fresh fruit.

Erikson’s is often staffed by local high schoolers — “it’s a good summer job,” Fraser said — and hosts entertainment throughout the summer, including well-attended sing-alongs aimed at adults and children alike.

“A lot of people come back when they have kids,” she said. “They meet their friends here, and Little League teams come after playing their games. An ice cream cone is good any day.”

Eliza Shamah, 16, of Acton satisfies her craving for ice cream outside of Erikson's Ice Cream stand.\ (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Rachel Lebeaux can be reached at rachel_lebeaux@yahoo.com.