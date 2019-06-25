Brockton educators recognized for work on dual-language immersion program

The school is slowly phasing toward becoming fully dual-language, meaning students will have half their day taught in English and the other half in another language. Currently, the school offers this program in three languages: Spanish, Portuguese, and French. After the transition, the school will be known as the Manthala George School of Global Studies.

Vula Roumis and Gloria Cho received the award for their work establishing dual-language programs in Brockton. The two are leaders at Manthala George Jr. Elementary School, which serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Two educators from Brockton Public Schools have been awarded with the Anne Dow Award for Excellence and Creativity, which recognizes culturally and linguistically responsive teaching.

“English is a language of power,” Cho said. “By having the equity piece, by viewing English and other languages in equal standing, we are getting our students ready to be global students who have flexibility and are respectful of others.”

Roumis and Cho cited other benefits of learning foreign languages at a young age, including increased perseverance, problem-solving skills, and vocabulary. Most of the students who have gone through the dual-language program go on to receive Seals of Biliteracy upon graduating high school. Roumis said this skill makes students very sought after by colleges and employers.

Students are admitted into the program in kindergarten or first grade through a lottery system. Their parents sign a contract agreeing that the students will remain in the program until at least fifth grade. Students coming into the program do not have to have any prior language experience.

Chinese will likely be the next dual-language program offered at the school, said Roumis and Cho. However, they want to make sure the other programs are at full strength before establishing a new one.

Even with the program’s popularity, challenges have come up caused by the wake of annual budget cuts.

“It takes guts and also a different mindset to innovate something more,” Cho said. “When you are in a private school with a well-off suburban neighborhood, this can be done. But what’s important about Brockton is that we did this facing all the challenges.”

Ysabelle Kempe can be reached at ysabelle.kempe@globe.com.