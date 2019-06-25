Framingham State hires leader for diversity, inclusion, and community engagement

Millie Gonzalez has been serving in an interim role in that position since the job became vacant about two years ago.

Cabello, who begins her new job on July 15, is currently assistant to the president for institutional diversity/director of intercultural affairs at Stonehill College in Easton. The vice presidential position Cabello will occupy at Framingham State has been elevated from the previous job of chief officer of diversity, inclusion, and community engagement.

Framingham State University recently hired Constanza Cabello to fill its newly created position of vice president for diversity, inclusion, and community engagement.

“Our efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence are central to the university’s mission and at the core of our commitment to supporting all students,” Framingham State President F. Javier Cevallos said in a statement. “We are thrilled about the leadership, vision, and experience Dr. Cabello brings to this new position.”

Prior to assuming her current position at Stonehill in July 2018, Cabello served as the college’s director of intercultural affairs for three years.

A child of Chilean immigrants and a first-generation college graduate, she previously served as assistant director and associate director of multicultural affairs at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and as assistant director of campus engagement at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

