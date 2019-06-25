$12.2m Gates School project confirmed in recount

“I was really nervous about it, but it went like clockwork,” said Town Clerk Kathleen Gardner. “I want to thank all the election workers. They were incredible.”

The June 20 recount of the May 18 ballot question resulted in the exact same numbers: 1,896 “yes” votes, 1,726 “no” votes, and 232 blanks.

A recount confirmed that Scituate voters approved a ballot question allowing the town to exceed Proposition 2½ limits to pay for a $12.2 million plan for the vacant Gates School complex that includes a new senior center.

The recount was required because of a petition questioning whether the blank ballots were recorded correctly, she said. The actual recount took about an hour and a half, with about another hour of preparation, and cost the town between $3,000 and $4,000, she said.

Advertisement

Officials estimated the debt exclusion will cost the average homeowner $144 the first year and decrease over the 20-year life of the loan to $77 in the final year.

The plan calls for demolishing one of the four wings of the Gates School and replacing it with a new senior center with 15,640 square feet of space for day and evening programs.

The town’s veterans’ director would relocate to the building, and the Recreation Department would get a renovated Veterans Memorial Gym in another wing of the school complex.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.