Holliston police foil a rooftop escape

Police in Holliston went to serve a warrant to a local man on the morning of June 10. When officers showed up at the house, they realized the 37-year-old resident wasn’t giving himself up easily, because he proceeded to climb onto the roof. The officers then had to climb onto the roof to get him. The Holliston Fire Department sent a ladder truck to the scene and the Hopkinton Police Department sent its K-9 team to help the officers apprehend the man. He was subsequently arrested on a probation violation warrant from Framingham District Court. “We did not seek any additional charges,” said Police Chief Matthew J. Stone. Police shared a photo of the rooftop scene on Twitter and wrote: “What goes up, must come down.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER

Advertisement

At 1:15 p.m. June 18, an MBTA bus driver noticed heavy smoke coming from a roof of a house on Franklin Street in Marblehead. Police and firefighters responded and soon discovered the source of the smoke was from someone burning paper in a fireplace. It turned out that a student was “having a book-burning party” to mark the end of the school year.

ANY PORCH WILL DO

At 5:06 a.m. June 9, a woman in Bridgewater called 911 to report that a man was sleeping on her back deck and she had no idea who he was. Police went to the home and spoke to the man, who said that he was drunk earlier in the night and went to the wrong house. He was then sent on his way.

Advertisement

VEGAN VANDALISM?

At 10:45 a.m. June 14, Brookline police were called to a business on Boylston Street to investigate a graffiti complaint. Officers viewed surveillance footage from June 10 that showed three teenagers on the property. They used red and white spray paint to draw a “smiley face with arms” on a wall, along with the word “Vegan” and the letter “V.” Police said the incident is under investigation.

DANCING SHOPLIFTER

The Natick Police Department often shares videos of shoplifters from store surveillance cameras on social media, but one recent video stands out from the rest. The video shows a man in a New York Giants hat inside a local store on May 20. In the video, the man kicks up his feet and twirls around, in a style reminiscent of a Michael Jackson music video. “We usually provide the footage of the actual theft and could easily do that here, but the video leading up to the theft is far more compelling,” police wrote on Facebook. “We examined it closely and the process this adult male goes through before the actual act of concealing product was evocative of something familiar.” Police used Jackson’s hit song “Billie Jean” as the soundtrack to the video, which turned out to be a perfect pairing.

SUPER CREEPY

At 12:41 p.m. June 18, Marblehead police were alerted after a man wearing a Superman shirt, headphones, and backpack walked into a salon on Atlantic Avenue and looked around. When the staff asked if they could help him, he said he was “just checking it out.” He then took a cookie and left and went into the shop next door. “The caller felt the man was on drugs,” the log entry states. Police responded and spoke to the gentleman, who turned out to be just doing his job. “He is a sub-contractor for Google and he is making sure that the local businesses show up on the app,” police reported. “He was advised in the future to check in at the station first before he goes around town.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.