Merrimac holds groundbreaking for new police station

Town Meeting last fall authorized $6.5 million for the project, and at a townwide election approved a debt exclusion — or property tax increase — to repay the debt. The town has estimated the debt exclusion will add $200 to the annual tax bill of a home valued at $385,000 over the 25-year period it takes to pay back the loan.

The approximately 9,000-square-foot station is being built on a 9-acre site on Jana Way, off West Main Street (Route 110), replacing the more than century-old station on East Main Street.

Merrimac recently held a groundbreaking to celebrate the start of construction of the town’s future police station.

Advertisement

Town officials have said the existing station is in pressing need of replacement, with structural deficiencies that include a sinking foundation and cracks to the walls and floor, an undersized dispatch area, and no space for an interview room.

The Board of Selectmen in April chose LD Russo Inc. of Harvard from among six bidders to serve as general contractor on the project. Construction is expected to be completed in March 2020.

“We are very thankful for the community’ support and excited to see this project come to fruition,” said Police Chief Eric Shears.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.