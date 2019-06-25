Needham celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parade
Needham will once again celebrate Independence Day with festivities sponsored by the Exchange Club of Needham.
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Memorial Park. There will be food and entertainment, followed by fireworks after dark.
On Thursday, July 4, the Charles River YMCA Road Race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5K begins at the Needham Free Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave.
At 9 a.m. on Thursday, the salute and flag raising will take place at the Town Common. The Grand Parade begins immediately after the flag raising. There will be a craft and flea market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
This year’s celebrations honor the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. For more information, visit needhamexchangeclub.org.
