Needham celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parade

Needham will once again celebrate Independence Day with festivities sponsored by the Exchange Club of Needham.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Memorial Park. There will be food and entertainment, followed by fireworks after dark.

On Thursday, July 4, the Charles River YMCA Road Race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5K begins at the Needham Free Public Library, 1139 Highland Ave.