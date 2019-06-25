North Calendar: Celebrate the Fourth
BEVERLY The Cabot has partnered with the David Bieber Archives to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in the exhibit “Back To The Garden: 1969 & The Woodstock Era.” Over 150 items pay homage to the festival that attracted more than 400,000 music fans. The exhibit is free and open to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m., through Wednesday, Sept. 18. For a list of Woodstock anniversary-themed shows, visit thecabot.org.
LOWELL Edward A. LeLacheur Park, located at 450 Aiken St., opens at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, for a free Independence Day celebration. Activities beginning at 7 p.m. include live music, appearances by Lowell Spinners mascots, face-painting, and the Swampland Kids Area. Families are invited to view fireworks at 9 p.m. Parking is free at the George Ayotte Parking Facility, 11 Post Office Square, from 5 p.m. to midnight. No lawn chairs, pets, coolers, or outside refreshments are allowed. The rain date is Saturday, July 6.
SALEM The city’s free Independence Day celebration begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, with the reading of the Declaration of Independence on Salem Common. Events on Derby Wharf begin at 5 p.m. with live entertainment on the Main Stage and games and face-painting at the Kids’ Space. Opening ceremonies at 7:15 p.m. include a parade, followed by musical performances and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. For more information, call 978-745-9595, ext. 5676, or visit events at salem.com.
SOMERVILLE Enjoy a free night of Haitian art, dance, music, and food on Saturday, July 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave. Highlights include work for sale by the Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts; a presentation by world-renowned painter Charlot Lucien; dancing by Haitians United and the Noche Latina Dance Company; music by Rara; and food from Pikliz International Kitchen.
CINDY CANTRELL
