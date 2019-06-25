Paddling, quilts, and a citizens academy

The Bridgewater Public Library is featuring a quilt exhibition by Coastal Quilt Artists through the months of June and July. Coastal Quilt Artists is a group of artists who celebrate art quilting. They meet regularly to share ideas, techniques, and creative strategies. This exhibit is in the Flora T. Little Gallery and open during regular library hours. The library is located at 15 South St.

Paddle through the waters of the upper reaches of the North River in Hanover . The North and South Rivers Watershed Association offers a guided paddle tour on Monday, July 1, from noon to 2 p.m. Paddle through the “Crotch,” an area that includes marshlands rich with color. You can either bring your own vessel or borrow a canoe (just let organizers know). All participants must bring and wear life jackets. This program is not open to first-time paddlers. Meet at the Hanover Public Launch on Indian Head Drive before noon. Paddlers 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must bring a completed American Canoe Association Day Event Waiver form, which can be found at www.nsrwa.org /event/upper-reaches-exploration-paddle. Registration should be completed at the same link.

Advertisement

Signups are now available for Randolph 101: Citizens’ Academy. The Citizens’ Academy is a way for residents to learn about a variety of services available to them, provided by the town’s different departments. It serves as a way for town officials to connect directly with citizens. The Academy is scheduled to occur between Sept. 4 and Nov. 13, with 10 weekly sessions on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Most classes will take place at Randolph Town Hall, 41 South Main St., or at other departments in town. Apply by July 15. Participants will be selected by mid- to late July. Find the application by searching “Citizens’ Academy” at www.randolph-ma.gov.

Got the scoop? It’s poop. The North and South Rivers Watershed Association based in Norwell wants to remind those in the South Shore to properly dispose of their dog’s waste by throwing it in the trash. South Shore Public Works department claims it finds multiple bags of dog waste in the sewer system, which seeps into water supplies and fish and wildlife habitats. Scoop the Poop! educational cards will be available at town clerk offices, veterinary clinics, and pet offices. The South Shore WaterSmart program, which helps run the effort, is paid for by area towns. For more information, visit watersmartsouthshore.org.

Advertisement

South Shore Conservatory kicks off the 14th season of the Duxbury Music Festival with nine chamber concerts. Performances begin on July 14 with the “Festival Overture Concert.” An alfresco reception begins at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7. The performance features founding Duxbury Music Festival faculty member Oxana Yablonskaya, who is a famed pianist. Come listen at the Ellison Center for the Arts at 64 St. George St. Tickets cost $75. For tickets and to see the complete 2019 Duxbury Music Festival schedule, visit sscmusic.org/dmf.

A Milton second-grader who knocked Friendly’s socks off with her charitable efforts received a celebration in Norwood on June 22. Sophia Casini collected thousands of socks for the homeless and has been doing so since she was 4 years old. The Friendly’s at Norwood participates in the companywide initiative called “Acts of Friendly’s-ness” and in return for Casini’s good will the restaurant threw her a party with a specialized menu, decorations, and parting gift.

Advertisement

Ysabelle Kempe can be reached at ysabelle.kempe@globe.com. Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.