Renovated Cobbet Hill remains affordable

It also involved installation of a new boiler and a new security system; replacement of the roof; repairs to plumbing and masonry; and an upgrade to the electrical system.

WinnCompanies purchased the 182,000-square-foot apartment building in December 2016 with plans to redevelop. The 18-month project included major renovations to the kitchens and bathrooms of each apartment, and the creation of six new handicapped-accessible apartments, a new community room, and a new fitness center.

Contractors recently completed an $18.7 million upgrade to the historic Cobbet Hill apartments in Lynn.

The Cobbet Hill building was constructed in the 1930s as a public school and was converted to residential use in 1988 by its previous owner.

Lynn Mayor Thomas M. McGee recently joined company executives to view the results of the project, which was carried out with the help of federal low-income housing tax credits awarded by MassHousing.

As a condition of using the credits, the developer agreed to keep the units affordable until 2047. Cobbet Hill consists of 50 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units, 22 three-bedroom units, and six four-bedroom units.

