Revere commission will track impacts from casino

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo recently announced the creation of a city commission to track and review impacts from the new Encore Boston Harbor casino on local residents and businesses.

Arrigo said the Casino Advisory Commission will help the city work to ensure any negative traffic and other impacts can be addressed and to promote and support positive impacts such as increased revenue to businesses. The Everett casino opened on June 23.

“We believe the opening of Encore Boston Harbor will have significant impacts on our community and we must be proactive in our approach to ensure any impacts are dealt with appropriately,” Arrigo said in a statement. “The Casino Advisory Commission will focus on capturing data necessary for allocating our own city resources and for advocating additional support from state and other partners.”