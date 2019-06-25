Revere commission will track impacts from casino
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo recently announced the creation of a city commission to track and review impacts from the new Encore Boston Harbor casino on local residents and businesses.
Arrigo said the Casino Advisory Commission will help the city work to ensure any negative traffic and other impacts can be addressed and to promote and support positive impacts such as increased revenue to businesses. The Everett casino opened on June 23.
“We believe the opening of Encore Boston Harbor will have significant impacts on our community and we must be proactive in our approach to ensure any impacts are dealt with appropriately,” Arrigo said in a statement. “The Casino Advisory Commission will focus on capturing data necessary for allocating our own city resources and for advocating additional support from state and other partners.”
Advertisement
Information tracked by the commission will include casino-related traffic trends, calls for police and fire service, police and fire overtime costs, crime rates, requests for constituent services, impacts on the city’s hospitality industry, increased activity at local pawn shops and second hand dealers, changes in short-term rental activity, and mutual response aid provided by Revere public safety departments to Everett.
Arrigo also called on Revere residents and business owners to report their own observations related to casino impacts to Revere 311, the city’s constituent services office. The office can be reached by dialing 311 within city limits, or at 781-286-8311.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.