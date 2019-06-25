South Calendar: Watch a July Fourth parade
HINGHAM The Fourth of July Parade in Hingham, billed as one of the largest parades in Massachusetts, is an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration bringing a joyful noise through the town center. The parade includes a number of large marching bands. Members of the regional Satuit Band will perform while riding on a flatbed truck. The parade steps off from the intersection of Middle and Pleasant streets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, and heads north across Route 228 to Main Street. For more information, visit hingham-ma.gov/504/Event-Information.
MILTON Local artist Joyce Caggiano exhibits her portraits in oils and a collection of soft sculpture dolls based on images of friends, relatives, and famous characters at the Wotiz Gallery of Milton Public Library. An ordained Episcopal priest, the Rev. Caggiano’s work expresses the connection between spirituality and aesthetics. The exhibit at the library, located at 476 Canton Ave., runs from Monday, July 1, through July 31. A free reception take place on Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 617-698-5757, ext. 3.
Advertisement
NORWELL Sponsored by the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, The Great River Race is not only a race, but a paddling event open to a wide range of participants. Creative paddlers are invited to enter the “best decorated boat or boater” division. The event begins at the Bridge Street Canoe launch in Norwell on Saturday, July 13, at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $55 for the first participant in each craft and $10 for each additional participant. Register at nsrwa.org/event/2019-great-river-race. The after-party takes place at Luddam’s Ford Park in Hanover at noon, with awards presentations at 1 p.m.
MARSHFIELD The North River Wildlife Sanctuary will host its “Fantastic Firefly Festival,” a family-friendly evening of games, activities, crafts, and demonstrations. Also a chance for participants to identify and count this iconic summer visitor, and report their data for scientific analysis. The celebration takes place at the Mass Audubon sanctuary at 2000 Main St. on Saturday, July 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost for Audubon members is $8 for adults, $5 for children; nonmembers $10 and $7. Registration is recommended at massaudubon.org/northriverprograms.
Advertisement
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.