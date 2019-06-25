South Calendar: Watch a July Fourth parade

HINGHAM The Fourth of July Parade in Hingham, billed as one of the largest parades in Massachusetts, is an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration bringing a joyful noise through the town center. The parade includes a number of large marching bands. Members of the regional Satuit Band will perform while riding on a flatbed truck. The parade steps off from the intersection of Middle and Pleasant streets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, and heads north across Route 228 to Main Street. For more information, visit hingham-ma.gov/504/Event-Information.

MILTON Local artist Joyce Caggiano exhibits her portraits in oils and a collection of soft sculpture dolls based on images of friends, relatives, and famous characters at the Wotiz Gallery of Milton Public Library. An ordained Episcopal priest, the Rev. Caggiano’s work expresses the connection between spirituality and aesthetics. The exhibit at the library, located at 476 Canton Ave., runs from Monday, July 1, through July 31. A free reception take place on Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 617-698-5757, ext. 3.