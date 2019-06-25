Starting a seed library, opening a bike station, and wearing a baby

The Wellesley Police Department and Sustainable Wellesley have teamed up to raise money for a community bike maintenance station and tire pump. The tools would be available right outside of the Wellesley Police Station. Donations can be made at www.sustainablewellesley.com /donations, Sustainable Wellesley’s Facebook page , or by check made out to Sustainable Wellesley and mailed to 5 Hilltop Road, Wellesley, MA 02482. The fund-raising goal is $2,000.

The Sherborn Library will soon be a place to borrow more than books. The library is starting a seed library, a place for patrons to check out seeds to plant in their home garden. After the seed germinates and is harvested, a couple of plants are left in the ground to go to seed. The saved seed can then be returned to the library, ideally in more abundance than what was borrowed. In this way, communities are able to create their own seed reserves of unique, locally adapted varieties. The library asks that residents donate seeds to get the project started. The library is located at 4 Sanger St.

Don’t be a baby, come to Gore Place in Waltham for a baby-wearing tour on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. This program is led by a veteran baby-wearer and features the 1806 mansion. It’s OK if your baby sleeps or cries through the tour. Only front carries allowed, in order to keep the collections safe. Caregiver cost is $12 per person. Please, no older siblings. The Gore Place’s mission is to preserve and promote Christopher and Rebecca Gore’s 1806 country estate as a community resource telling the story of early 19th-century American life. Tickets can be purchased at www.goreplace.org or at the door, 52 Gore St., Waltham.

The Lexington ArtWalk is accepting artist submissions through Sept. 6. The event features local artists in the town’s shop windows. Artwork will be displayed Oct. 4-18 in Lexington Center. There is no theme or size specification, and artists may submit up to three pieces. Visit www.sites.google.com/view/artwalk2019 to complete registration. There is a $10 entry fee. Checks (with “ArtWalk” noted on the check memo line) can be sent to the Munroe Center for the Arts at 1403 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA 02420. For more information, e-mail lexartwalk@gmail.com or contact Cristina at the Munroe Center for the Arts at cristina@munroecenter.org or 781-862-6040.

A Brookline resident has been named chair of Berklee College of Music’s Film Scoring Department. Sean McMahon is a film composer and orchestrator who has scored the films “The Grudge III,” “400 Days,” and “The Great White Storm,” and has composed additional music for Dreamworks and Sony/Columbia pictures. He has been assistant chair of the department since 2017. McMahon graduated from Berklee with a degree in film scoring, continuing on to earn the graduate certificate in Scoring for Motion Pictures and Television at the University of Southern California. He will begin on Sept. 1.

Ysabelle Kempe can be reached at ysabelle.kempe@globe.com.