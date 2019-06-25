Stitchers turn Natick pedestrian bridge into ‘Tunnel of Love’
A pedestrian bridge in Natick Center is sporting a colorful look as a result of a public art initiative. Through the grass-roots effort, volunteers recently created “The Tunnel of Love,” a canopy of hand-stitched creations installed over a portion of the bridge at the Natick Center commuter rail station.
The tunnel was officially dedicated on June 20 as part of “Natick Nights,” the regular evening program of art and cultural events that is held in Natick Center every Thursday in June and July.
The tunnel features more than 900 crocheted flowers, hearts, butterflies, leaves, bugs, and rainbows, created over the last nine months by more than 111 stitchers from Natick, surrounding towns, and beyond, according to Athena Pandolf, executive director of the Natick Center Cultural District.
Organized by local residents Denise Girardin, Fran Weiss, Karen Perkins, and Jeff Olsen, the project received funding support from the Natick Center Cultural District, the Natick Cultural Council, the Morse Institute Library Stitchers group, and private donations.
The tunnel will remain on display until the end of August. The bridge is slated to be renovated as part of a planned MBTA project to improve the train station that is expected to begin in early 2020.
