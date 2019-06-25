West Calendar: Enjoy fireworks on the Fourth

ACTON Celebrate July Fourth at NARA Park, where family fun time runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday with moonbounces, an obstacle course, and a waterslide, as well as kids’ games. Rolling Stones tribute band The Blushing Brides perform at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to park along Nagog Park Drive, from which complimentary shuttle buses will take guests to and from NARA Park; or follow the illuminated Town Forest Trail on foot from the parking area. Refreshments of all kinds will be available from numerous food vendors. A bracelet for all family fun time activities is $15; admission to the concert and fireworks is free. NARA Park is located at 25 Ledge Rock Way. For more information, visit www.actonma.gov/events.

NATICK The town’s Fourth of July celebration begins with the Natick High School a cappella group performing near the grandstands in Natick Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed immediately by the town’s 64th annual Fourth of July Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Natick’s Diversity,” and the processional begins at Wilson Middle School, then passes along Main Street to the Natick Common. Enjoy an ever-changing array of floats, bands, and performers passing by. For more information, visit natick4th.org.