West Calendar: Enjoy fireworks on the Fourth

ACTON Celebrate July Fourth at NARA Park, where family fun time runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday with moonbounces, an obstacle course, and a waterslide, as well as kids’ games. Rolling Stones tribute band The Blushing Brides perform at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to park along Nagog Park Drive, from which complimentary shuttle buses will take guests to and from NARA Park; or follow the illuminated Town Forest Trail on foot from the parking area. Refreshments of all kinds will be available from numerous food vendors. A bracelet for all family fun time activities is $15; admission to the concert and fireworks is free. NARA Park is located at 25 Ledge Rock Way. For more information, visit www.actonma.gov/events.
NATICK The town’s Fourth of July celebration begins with the Natick High School a cappella group performing near the grandstands in Natick Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed immediately by the town’s 64th annual Fourth of July Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Natick’s Diversity,” and the processional begins at Wilson Middle School, then passes along Main Street to the Natick Common. Enjoy an ever-changing array of floats, bands, and performers passing by. For more information, visit natick4th.org.
NEWTON Independence Day kicks off with kids’ activities, including a pet parade, doll carriage promenade, and foot races at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Newton Centre Playground on Tyler Terrace, followed by an open air market and amusement rides from 1 to 9 p.m. at Albemarle Field, 250 Albemarle Road, Newtonville. The acclaimed Bo & Bill Winiker Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. for music and dancing, followed by fireworks after dark. For more information, visit newtoncommunitypride.org.
WALTHAM On Thursday, July 4, celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prospect Hill, 314 Totten Pond Road, with Mini Golf Mike, Piazza’s Flying High Dog Show, Animal Adventures, music, trolley rides, and food vendors; then head to Leary Field, on Athletic Field Road, in the evening for a concert by Back in Time at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 781-314-3100 or visit www.city.waltham.ma.us/home/events/83853.
