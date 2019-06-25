Westwood’s longtime town administrator retires
Michael Jaillet is retiring as Westwood’s town administrator after 32 years in the job.
Jaillet’s official retirement date is June 30, but he is staying on as interim town administrator until the Select Board finds his replacement.
The board hired Community Paradigm Associates to help recruit candidates, and will appoint a local screening committee to evaluate applicants and recommend approximately four for final interviews. The Select Board has the authority to hire the town administrator.
Jaillet started as Westwood’s town administrator in 1987, when the town had about 13,000 people. The population has grown to more than 16,000, according to the latest US Census figures, and with a median income of about $146,000, Westwood is among the state’s wealthiest towns.
