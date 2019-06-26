Chinatown Neighborhood Center expands in Quincy

With the expanded space, “our existing programs are much more comfortable and appropriately resourced,” said Giles Li, CEO of the Neighborhood Center. “Before, everyone was jammed in together. The staff had to share desks. It was really tough.”

The new 4,600-square-foot office, located on the third floor of a commercial building at 1458 Hancock St., is nearly twice the size of the North Quincy office that had served as the Neighborhood Center’s Quincy site since it first opened in 2014.

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center will be able to provide enhanced services to Quincy’s sizeable Asian-American community after the nonprofit recently opened an expanded facility in the downtown.

Advertisement

In addition to having adequate room for existing programs, “We are also planning to leverage the additional program space to be responsive to other needs that the community brings to us,” he said.

The Neighborhood Center, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, annually serves about 8,000 people at its four facilities — three in Boston’s Chinatown and one in Quincy. About 20 percent of its clients are from Quincy and other South Shore communities. While the group focuses on assisting Asian-Americans, its programs are open to all.

Quincy is home to about 27,428 Asian-Americans, or 29 percent of the city’s overall 94,580 population, according to federal census estimates. Chinese-Americans make up about two-thirds of the Asian-American community. The remaining population includes significant numbers of Vietnamese-Americans and Indian-Americans, Li said.

In Quincy, the Neighborhood Center currently provides three services: an adult education program primarily focused on teaching English to adult learners; a youth program that provides leadership development and college guidance to high school students; and a family services program that helps immigrant parents navigate school and other municipal services and offers parenting and other social skills.

The center’s Boston facilities offer those services plus others, including child care and a school-based art center.

Advertisement

Timothy Cahill, president and executive director of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, said his own organization relocated downtown last November and he is pleased to see the Neighborhood Center do the same.

“I think it will be great for the center to have more room to help the … immigrants they serve. And they’re right next to the [Quincy Center Red Line station] and surrounded by a host of restaurants and other places,” said Cahill, a member of the Neighborhood Center’s Quincy Leadership Council.

“It’s also really a feather in the cap of the downtown in terms of making the district not just for big businesses, but for small nonprofits like the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center,” he added.

The Neighborhood Center decided to establish a presence in Quincy in response to the growing number of people from there who were participating in its programs, said Li.

“With all these people spending so much time taking the train from Quincy into Boston for our services, it seemed like the thing to do was to make those services available in their community,” he said, “so rather than commuting they could spend time with their families or in building relationships with their neighbors and being engaged in their community.

“We opened at a relatively small site in 2014 to get on the ground, but the response has been so overwhelming we ended up needing the larger space.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.