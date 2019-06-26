Haitian dancing, a yacht race, and ‘Red, white and zoo!’

The Elite Fleet sets sail on July 7 for the 38th annual Marblehead -to-Halifax Ocean Race. The route is 363 miles long, and has been dubbed the “granddaddy of ocean races.” More than 60 boats will leave that day, some racing for the first time, though others have been participating since the late 1990s. The race itself began in 1905. The yachts will be guided by crews dedicated to seeing the boats through. “One of the pleasures of organizing this race is seeing which familiar friends are returning from prior races and the excitement of seeing some of the first-time entries,” said David Bows, Vice Commodore of the Boston Yacht Club.

Don’t forget your dancing shoes, and come celebrate Somerville’s Haitian community through art, music, dance and food on Saturday, July 6. Haitians United, a local nonprofit, will have dancers perform and teach traditional techniques of folklo, a traditional Haitian dance. Noche Latina Dance Group will also demonstrate the modern konpa dance. There will be a presentation on Haitian art, and pieces will be available for purchase. The free and public event lasts from 6 to 10 p.m. and will take place at the Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave.

Have a memorable day? Jot it down really quick. The Boxford Town Library offers “Bullet Journaling 101,” a class for adults and teens interested in learning how to journal efficiently and in an organized fashion. Everyone will receive their own bullet journal and learn how to manage tasks, and create calendars and idea catchers. Make a note: The class starts on July 24 at 6 p.m. at 7A Spofford Rd. Registration is required because there is a limit of 20 participants. Visit www.boxfordlibrary.org or call 978-887-7323 for more information.

Color them excited! Thanks to the Newburyport Art Association, local high school students will receive a total of $12,000 in scholarship funds. The Newburyport Art Association’s “Artlink Scholarship Program” collaborated with local community programs to pool together the funds. Kasey Favor from Haverhill High School received a scholarship for the Summer Studio program spot at MassArt, and six other seniors with an interest in pursuing art, art education or arts management received money, too.

“Red, White and Zoo!” Though it’ll be two days after Independence Day, throw your patriotic garb in the washer and step out in it again at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham. Because zoo animals don’t need to hunt or scavenge for food in their respective environments, zoo staff think up creative ways to bring those instincts back to the surface. The zoo staff will show off how these wild animals get to exercise and stay stimulated despite their unnatural habitats on July 6. At Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., a talk on Bush dogs takes place at 11 a.m. and a talk on yaks occurs at 3. Visit www.zoonewengland.org or call 617-541-LION for more information and tickets.

It’s a day for the Hamilton Wenham history books, for sure. The Hamilton Wenham Regional High School earned their place in the final round of the 2019 National History Day Contest, and all participants placed in the top 10 slots. The theme this year was “Triumph & Tragedy in History.” The projects covered the forgotten Haitian Revolution, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, and a documentary on Boston busing. Competitors hailed from every state, Washington, D.C., a few American territories, South Korea, South Asia, and China, encompassing half a million participants in the initial round. On June 13, National History Day, awards were given.

Annika Hom can be reached at annika.hom@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.