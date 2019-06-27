Athletics gave Abington’s Waddell ‘a will to never give in’

A 2018 inductee to Abington High’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Waddell was a tennis singles and doubles standout and a basketball starter at Guilford College, located in Greensboro, N.C.

“The fun part,’’ she said, “is that every pupil is different. I was on the court the other day for 11½ hours and I took a different approach with each player. Making a difference in a player’s development is very rewarding.’’

Heidi (Meroth) Waddell, a former girls’ basketball and tennis captain at Abington High, is now a teaching professional at the United States Tennis Association national campus in Orlando.

A 1991 graduate and sports management major, she won 113 career matches and was a two-time honorable mention All-American. She was half of the victorious due that won the 1990 Rolex Collegiate Doubles Championship.

“Athletics have given me a high level of determination, and a will to never give in,’’ said the 50-year-old Waddell, who, as a a 5-foot-11-inch center/forward, scored 1,101 career points at Abington High. A Globe All-Scholastic, she also hauled down a then program-record 814 career rebounds.

Early one, she was taught tennis by her parents and became a dominant player in the South Shore League.

Waddell’s father, former Stoughton High physical education teacher Charles “Duke’’ Meroth, worked a second job at a department store to help pay for her formal tennis lessons.

She married her Guilford classmate, varsity football player Michael Waddell, who has had a long career in college and professional sports, including a stint as athletic director at Towson University. He is chief operating officer for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, which will be held in Orlando.

They have two children, Drew, 21, who is an account executive for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, and Caroline, 19, a rising college sophomore.

Both were basketball and tennis stars in high school – just like their mother.

