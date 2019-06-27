For Agganis All-Star players, one more chance to shine

Playing in right field for the top of the seventh, Luders again made a jaw-dropping play. He charged a shallow liner just over the first baseman’s head, and at full speed swooped the ball off the ground and made the throw to first to record the out — drawing “oohs” and “ahs” from the crowd.

In the top of the second inning at Lynn’s Fraser Field, the Seton Hall-bound shortstop charged a slow one-hopper, fielded it effortlessly, and threw to first, earning the final out to leave two South baserunners stranded at second and third.

His high school baseball season was over, Lynnfield High graduating senior Jonathan Luders was given the chance to play in one final game as a member of the North squad in the 25th annual All-Star Game.

The South topped the North, 3-1, but the score didn’t matter as much as the opportunity for top players from around the region to be in one last game.

“It’s exciting to just get to play again with all my friends from different towns,” said Luders. “It’s really cool and honestly kind of surreal to get the chance.”

Luders, who hit .450 and stole 32 bases this year for Lynnfield, was just one of 36 players selected to play in the 25th annual All-Star Game. Others included Bobby Alcock of the Division 2 state champion St. Mary’s of Lynn squad — who will prep at the Winchendon School next year — and Justin Connolly, who played for Super 8 champion North Andover and will attend UMass Lowell.

Luders, a 5-foot-10-inch shortstop, ended his senior season as the Cape Ann League’s Co-MVP, while the Pioneers were the Division 3 North runner-up for the fourth consecutive year, losing to Bishop Fenwick in the sectional final, 8-2.

“It was kind of bittersweet. I wanted to win it for coach so bad because he’s been there four times in a row now, so we all really wanted to win one for him,” said Luders. “Regardless, it was such a great season with all the relationships and memories for us, so it was a pretty special senior year.”

He played against a South squad under the direction Fenwick coach Russ Steeves.

Luders has what seems to be a permanent smile on his face, earning him the nickname “Sunshine” from North coach Dan Letarte of St. John’s Prep.

Often, the Agganis Foundation’s all-star games allow rivals to become teammates — as was the case for Super 8 champion Connolly and the Eagles’ father-son combination of Super 8 runner-up Letarte and his son, Sean,, all representing on the North squad.

“It’s just so good to see all the kids out there,” said Letarte on coaching his son and other players he’s known since Little League one last time. “All the Lynn guys, the St. Mary’s guys, it’s great and it’s a lot of fun.”

The game itself is just a fraction of the work the Agganis Foundation, named in honor of the late Harry Agganis, does for the players. Agganis, the former Lynn Classical High School and Boston Unversity baseball and football star, was 25 when he died of a pulmonary embolism during his second year with the Red Sox in 1955.

Luders is this year’s Greg Agganis scholarship winner, one of 984 student-athletes awarded over $2 million in scholarships by the foundation since its formation in 1955.

“Our primary mission is to give out scholarships and in the name of Harry Agganis,” said Paul Halloran, executive director of the Agganis games, which began with football but now offer games in seven sports for graduating seniors.

“Harry Agganis was a legendary athlete from Lynn,” said Halloran. “You know, he died very young tragically and the result of what we do is keeping his legacy alive, and it’s alive, we’d like to think through not only the athletes who’ve played in all the games over the years, but through the 984 student-athletes who have won scholarships.”

