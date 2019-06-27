GlobeLocal: Noteworthy performances

An eight-time Northeast-10 All-Academic selection as a finance major (3.79 GPA) at Stonehill, the Pentucket Regional grad was honored with the conference’s Sport Excellence Award for Men’s Outdoor Track & Field. He appeared in five NCAA championships and ran a leg for a Division 2 All-American relay team.

Michaila Parent

WESTBOROUGH

The recent Worcester State University grad earned her second consecutive spot on the Google Cloud Academic All-America team. The career leader in goals, assists, and points for the field hockey program after netting 18 goals and 13 assists as a senior, she graduated with a 4.0 GPA in biotechnology. She was the top female student-athlete at the university.

Clark Ricciardelli

HINGHAM

A rising senior on the cross-country and track teams at Amherst College, he was named to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America first team. Ricciardelli placed 25th in the 8K (24:53.2) at the NCAA Division 3 Cross-Country Championships and second in the 5K (14:28.54) at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Track Championships. He carries a 4.0 GPA as a math major.