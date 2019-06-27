Keeping track of a record-setting career for Arlington’s Abby Jones at Assumption

This spring, in her finale, the gifted senior from Arlington was a Division 2 First-Team All-American in the hep, which encompasses seven events (100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin, and 800), in addition to competing individually in the long jump.

At the NCAA Division 2 Championships held in Kingsville, Texas, the 5-foot-11-inch Jones soared to a sixth-place finish in the heptathlon with 5,070 points, the best placement in program history. She was a second-team All-American in the long jump after her leap of 5.99 meters. Jones was the Northeast-10 Conference Female Field Athlete of the Year. And as a Human Services and Rehab Services major, she was a Northeast-10 Academic All-Conference pick.

This fall, she will pursue her master’s in speech and language pathology at Northeastern University.

At Arlington High, Jones competed in soccer, field hockey, and track, but chose to focus on track as a collegian. During a break in her busy summer schedule, and working her shifts at the 99 in Woburn, she chatted a few moments with the Globe.

Q. Your favorite event?

A. Definitely high jump. I feel like that’s how I started my track career; I’ve grown so much in that field so [there’s] a special place in my heart for it.

Q. What are you feeling when you get ready to jump?

A. Usually I’ll just kind of stare down the bar. I don’t really think when I jump. I’m just like all right, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ And then once I jump and take off, I just feel free, as cheesy as that sounds. And then once I clear a bar that I know that might be a little tricky for me, it’s super rewarding.

Q. How you are able to balance so many events?

A. You have to have the mentality to balance seven events or 10 events over the course of two days. And you can’t let one bad event bog you down for the rest of the meet. You have to be mentally positive throughout the whole meet.

Q. How passionate are you about track?

A. I think my favorite aspect of track is the camaraderie. We’re all going through pain, we’re all suffering. And the people who do track are super supportive of each other which makes it fun to do . . . There’s no negativity.

Q. What’s your inspiration and motivation to succeed?

A. In the beginning of senior year, it was ‘this is coming to an end, you’ve got to make the most of it’ so I just kept reminding myself every day at practice every day . . . it’s coming to an end, make it count, make it count, make it count. And then I think for the 800 [meters], my coach always told me if you feel yourself slowing down, speed up, so I always just kind of keep that in mind.

Q. You did community service work with a youth church group in New York. How did that impact you?



A. There were six of us from the same school . . . so we were pretty close. I loved working in New York, I worked in a free summer day care and it was so much fun playing with the kids and trying to make them smile while they’re going through a hard time. Working with those kids that summer solidified that I definitely wanted to work in a field where I help others, especially the younger population.

Q. Your dream job?

A. Coaching wherever I can. I’ve grown to love track so much over the past seven years, and I’ve gotten pretty solid at helping my teammates at practice. And it’s kind of opened a new door for me being like “Oh, I can see myself doing this, this would be awesome to do.’ And I just love track so much that I feel like it would be a good fit.

Q. Other activities outside track?

A. When I was at school, I was one of the presidents of our National Student Speech Language Hearing Association. So that was a club where we took in other speech and audiology majors and just talked to them about the grad school process, what you can do in speech and hearing and all of that.

Q. Favorite pizza shop in Worcester?

A. Antonio’s.

