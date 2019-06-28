Should Massachusetts impose an excise tax on sugary drinks?

State Representative, Newton Democrat, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities

Sugary drinks cause 184,000 deaths annually worldwide, according to researchers from Tufts University.

Unlike decades ago, when a can of soda was a special treat, today our kids and teens regularly consume sugary beverages that have little nutritional value and high calories, and are a link to Type 2 diabetes and obesity. And with our country already spending an estimated $190 billion per year treating obesity and related diseases, we must work to address the root of the problem – sugar.

Sugary drinks are readily available and often cheaper than healthier alternatives, making soda an easy choice for a child or their family. However when there is a tax on sugary drinks causing a 10 percent price increase, research shows consumers would be less likely to purchase the beverages.

In fact, a Philadelphia beverage tax led to a 38 percent reduction in sugary drink purchases in the year after the tax was enacted. That is equivalent to 83 million fewer cans of soda.

Beverage corporations protest sugary drink taxes, claiming in part that they are regressive towards low-income individuals. However, low-income communities and communities of color are disproportionately targeted by advertisements for sugary drinks and experience higher rates of obesity and diabetes than higher-income, white communities, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

This is why I proudly filed H.2529/S.1709, “An Act to promote healthy alternatives to sugary drinks,”along with my colleagues, Representative Jon Santiago of Boston and Senator Jason Lewis of Winchester. The tiered excise tax on sugary drinks it proposes would raise at least $300 million to support a Children’s Health Promotion Fund that would support several initiatives, including nutrition programs serving low-income communities and a commission to increase access to clean drinking water in public schools and parks.

We have a duty to protect Massachusetts children and to take collective action when faced with long-term health concerns and societal costs caused by sugary drink consumption. It is time we take a hard look at the extra sugar and empty calories in our children’s cups and do all we can to help them form healthy habits to last a lifetime.

NO

Brian Houghton

Littleton resident; Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Communications for Massachusetts Food Association

A new tax on sugar-sweetened beverages will do more harm than good to consumers, families, and small businesses across Massachusetts, especially those close to the border.

And when it comes to addressing the serious issue of nationwide obesity – it will have no impact.

The members of our association work very hard to develop customer loyalty but that can only go so far when less expensive options are easily accessible. We know lots of people from the MetroWest, North Shore, and Merrimack Valley are already willing to take the short trip to New Hampshire to do their grocery shopping without paying a sales tax. Adding a new tax would push more shoppers north and hurt small businesses in this region.

Grocery stores in Philadelphia, which implemented a 1.5 cent per ounce beverage tax in 2017, have been forced to cut employee hours and at least one has closed as a result. This is unsurprising, given the results of a 2018 study by researchers at the universities of Stanford, Northwestern and Minnesota, which found a 46 percent reduction in the purchase of taxed beverages. This reduction was fully offset by increased purchases at stores outside of the city’s borders. Furthermore, the study found no significant change in calorie and sugar intake with cross-border shopping taken into account.

Our members see the work that beverage companies have done to introduce and market more drinks with less or zero sugar, which is leading to changes in shopper preferences. Nationally, over 50 percent of all beverages sold today contain zero sugar, and collectively Americans are drinking fewer sodas. Yet as obesity rates continue to climb, there should be more to consider when addressing this issue than a punitive tax on a small segment of our diet.

Teaching children how to live healthy lifestyles while being able to enjoy their favorite soft drink, doughnuts, candy, or other sweet treat in moderation should be our goal and would have long-term, meaningful impact.

We respectfully urge our elected officials to stay on course to help control obesity in Massachusetts and stay away from new taxes that will hurt our local businesses without solving the problem.

