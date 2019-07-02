Ashland receives grant for water management

Ashland is getting some help in preparing for future investments to its its water, waste water, and stormwater systems.

The state Department of Environmental Protection and the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust recently teamed to award the town a $60,000 grant to develop an asset management plan for those systems.

The plan is intended to help Ashland become more proactive in maintaining its water, waste water, and stormwater facilities in order to maintain a high level of service for customers. Officials said it is hoped that the advance planning will help the town to prioritize infrastructure improvements and replacement work and get the most out of the spending for those needs.