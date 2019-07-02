Brockton gets grant to design school for nontraditional students
The Brockton public schools are getting a $150,000 grant to design a new smaller high school geared for students who are struggling in traditional school settings.
The one-year planning grant comes from the Barr Foundation in Boston, and was one of four grants awarded in June to create programs “for students who are off-track to graduate” as part of an initiative called Engage New England: Doing High School Differently.
Brockton’s ultimate plan is to open an Innovation High School with an estimated 200 spots for ninth-graders who need “rigorous personalized education,” according to a press release from the school department.
The new school, which does not yet have a location, would grow by a grade a year and provide a high school experience that includes on-site, online, and in-the-field learning opportunities, the release said. The new school would be considerably smaller than Brockton High School, which has about 4,300 students.
The press release also said that after planning is complete, Brockton could apply for up to $750,000 over two years to implement the idea.
The Barr Foundation also announced similar planning grants to the Holyoke public schools; the Boston Education Development Foundation for redesign of Boston Adult Technical Academy; and the Sheila C. Skip Nowell Leadership Academy in Providence, R.I.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.