Brockton gets grant to design school for nontraditional students

The Brockton public schools are getting a $150,000 grant to design a new smaller high school geared for students who are struggling in traditional school settings.

The one-year planning grant comes from the Barr Foundation in Boston, and was one of four grants awarded in June to create programs “for students who are off-track to graduate” as part of an initiative called Engage New England: Doing High School Differently.

Brockton’s ultimate plan is to open an Innovation High School with an estimated 200 spots for ninth-graders who need “rigorous personalized education,” according to a press release from the school department.