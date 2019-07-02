Burlington launches new community notification system

CodeRED, recently launched by the town, allows officials to send important alerts to residents and town employees when emergencies such as storms and major fires strike. It can also be used to enhance community engagement by enabling the town to provide residents with non-emergency information on topics such as road closures and snow plow schedules.

“The mobile technology for CodeRED is extremely advanced, providing us enhanced flexibility to issue general and/or emergency messages from any location,” police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement. “We can launch alerts from anywhere at any time, and residents impacted by weather and other time-sensitive events will receive them directly to their smartphones. This all happens within minutes, which can make a huge difference in saving lives.”

Residents who sign up for the system can choose which types of alerts they would like to receive, and how they would like to receive them. Messages can be sent through calls to landlines and cellphones, as well as through e-mail, text messages, TTY for the hearing-impaired, or any combination. The alerts can also be specific to particular streets and neighborhoods.

To sign up, go to burlington.org. For more information, contact Linda Bellavia of the town’s Information Technology Department at 781-270-1978 or lbellavia@burlington.org.

