Hull official charged with stealing $900

The press release also said the town is conducting an internal investigation and that Grauds-Weinier was on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation and the criminal case.

Police Chief John Dunn said in a press release that his department had charged Sandi Grauds-Weinier with larceny over $250 from a person over age 60 or disabled. She pleaded not guilty in Hingham District Court on June 27 and a hearing was scheduled for July 11.

The director of Hull’s Community Outreach and Family Support office is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a charge of stealing $900 from an elderly disabled woman in town.

According to police, Grauds-Weinier cashed a personal $900 check made out to her by an elderly incapacitated woman in August of 2018. Police discovered the check this spring while investigating other possible fraud against the woman.

Grauds-Weinier, a Hull resident, told police she gave the woman the cash from the check, but police said the woman disputed that and Grauds-Weinier provided no documentation. “It’s one word against the other,” said Grauds-Weinier’s attorney, Robert Jubinville.

According to the town webpage, the Community Outreach and Family Support office provides “low- to moderate-income residents access and referrals to financial, social, health, and legal resources with a focus on families with children.”

The office is tasked with helping with such things as career and budget counseling, getting fuel assistance, and dealing with homelessness, domestic violence, and foreclosure .

Vinny Harte, president of the nonprofit Wellspring Multi-Service Center in Hull, said that while the municipal community outreach office was closed, his agency would provide help to anyone in need.

“Wellspring has never turned anyone away,” Harte said. “If you need community assistance, you can come to Wellspring anytime.’’

