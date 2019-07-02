Interpretive exhibit planned at Bakers Island Light Station

The Essex National Heritage Commission plans to install an interpretive exhibit about the life of lighthouse keepers at the Bakers Island Light Station as a result of a recent grant award.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is providing the commission with $7,500 for the exhibit, which will be located within the Assistant Keeper’s House on the island. The funding award was sponsored by the nonprofit’s Colonel Timothy Pickering Chapter, located in Salem.

Bakers Island is a privately owned, 55-acre island three miles east of the entrance to Salem Harbor. The 10-acre light station, situated in the northwest quadrant of the island, has been operated by the federal government since 1798. The existing lighthouse building was constructed in 1820.