Interpretive exhibit planned at Bakers Island Light Station
The Essex National Heritage Commission plans to install an interpretive exhibit about the life of lighthouse keepers at the Bakers Island Light Station as a result of a recent grant award.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is providing the commission with $7,500 for the exhibit, which will be located within the Assistant Keeper’s House on the island. The funding award was sponsored by the nonprofit’s Colonel Timothy Pickering Chapter, located in Salem.
Bakers Island is a privately owned, 55-acre island three miles east of the entrance to Salem Harbor. The 10-acre light station, situated in the northwest quadrant of the island, has been operated by the federal government since 1798. The existing lighthouse building was constructed in 1820.
The station remains in operation, but because it’s fully automated it requires no keepers. In 2014 the federal government transferred ownership of the station to the commission, which administers the 500-square mile Essex National Heritage Area.
Since 2015, the commission has been offering summertime guided boat tours to the lighthouse station aboard its landing craft, Naumkeag, providing the only public access to the island.
The planned exhibit, expected to open in June 2020, will allow visitors to learn what life was like for a lighthouse keeper through informational panels and reproductions of historical documents, along with displays of tools, equipment, and clothing used by lighthouse keepers of the 18th through 20th centuries.
The commission will match the DAR grant with $7,500 of its own funds. Initiated in 2010, the DAR grants program supports projects that promote the organization’s goals of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
