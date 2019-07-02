Medford receives state funding to plant trees

Medford will be able to plant more trees with the help of new state funding. The $20,000 Urban and Community Forest grant will enable the city to undertake an expanded tree planting program this year.

The city planned to plant 100 trees under its existing budget, but with the state funds will be able to plant 25 more. The happy result will be an expanded tree canopy, which a US Forest Service webpage describes as “the layer of tree leaves, branches, and stems that provide tree coverage of the ground when viewed from above.”

Some of the grant funds will help pay for community events related to trees and their value to the city.