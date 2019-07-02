Medford receives state funding to plant trees
Medford will be able to plant more trees with the help of new state funding. The $20,000 Urban and Community Forest grant will enable the city to undertake an expanded tree planting program this year.
The city planned to plant 100 trees under its existing budget, but with the state funds will be able to plant 25 more. The happy result will be an expanded tree canopy, which a US Forest Service webpage describes as “the layer of tree leaves, branches, and stems that provide tree coverage of the ground when viewed from above.”
Some of the grant funds will help pay for community events related to trees and their value to the city.
Advertisement
Mayor Stephanie M. Burke credited the Medford Tree Advocacy Group with taking the initiative to secure the funding, which she said would help the city achieve its sustainability goals. The city joined with the Mystic River Watershed Association in applying for the grant.
“From filtering the air we breathe and absorbing stormwater pollution, to mitigating the urban heat island effect, trees play a key role in protecting and restoring the Mystic River and watershed lands,” Erica Wood, the association’s communications and outreach manager, said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the city of Medford to increase tree canopy and raise awareness of all ways trees benefit our community.”
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.