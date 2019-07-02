Pepperell creates program to help locate missing people
Pepperell has launched an initiative to help locate elderly and other residents when they wander off and become lost.
The police and fire departments and the Council on Aging have partnered to establish the Safe Return Project, a program that will supply first responders with emergency contact information and a photo when a person who is at risk of wandering goes missing.
The free program is open to anyone in town whose condition makes them prone to wandering, including seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and individuals with autism.
“The Safe Return Project prepares us to respond more quickly and effectively in the event that someone wanders and becomes lost,” police Chief David Scott said in a statement. “Time is precious when someone goes missing, and this program prepares us to immediately start searching with a photo in hand and an understanding of the missing individual.”
To sign up someone for the program, residents can stop by the Police Department or the senior center during business hours. They will be asked to provide a photo of the individual and emergency contact information.
