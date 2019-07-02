Pepperell creates program to help locate missing people

Pepperell has launched an initiative to help locate elderly and other residents when they wander off and become lost.

The police and fire departments and the Council on Aging have partnered to establish the Safe Return Project, a program that will supply first responders with emergency contact information and a photo when a person who is at risk of wandering goes missing.

The free program is open to anyone in town whose condition makes them prone to wandering, including seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and individuals with autism.