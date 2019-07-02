Randolph police to hand out 130 bicycle helmets to children

Randolph police will hand out 130 bicycle helmets to local children, thanks to a donation from a Boston personal injury law firm.

Police Chief William Pace said in a recent press release that Breakstone, White & Gluck donated the protective headgear, which police will distribute during bicycle safety programs.

This is the fourth year the law firm has given Randolph bike helmets as part of the company’s Project KidSafe campaign to encourage safe cycling and prevent head injuries. The campaign has donated more than 20,000 bike helmets statewide, according to the press release.