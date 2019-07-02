Work on Wellesley intersection to last until October

Wellesley’s Department of Public Works will spend the next few months reconfiguring the intersection of Brook and Benvenue streets and Radcliffe Road, the town said in a statement on its website.

The project, which began July 1 and is scheduled to be completed in October, will remove the existing traffic island, relocate utility poles, improve drainage, and make other improvements, according to the statement.

The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the statement said.