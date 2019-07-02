Work on Wellesley intersection to last until October
Wellesley’s Department of Public Works will spend the next few months reconfiguring the intersection of Brook and Benvenue streets and Radcliffe Road, the town said in a statement on its website.
The project, which began July 1 and is scheduled to be completed in October, will remove the existing traffic island, relocate utility poles, improve drainage, and make other improvements, according to the statement.
The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the statement said.
At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be available throughout the majority of the project, the statement said. Police details will also be at the scene to minimize the project’s impact.
Advertisement
The project will be completed by I.W. Harding Construction Co., Inc. and its subcontractors under the direction of the town’s public works department, the statement said.
Residents with questions may contact the DPW’s Engineering Division at 781-235-7600 ext. 3315.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.