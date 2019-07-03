North Calendar: What’s happening this week

HAMILTON Military Service Day, a free event featuring vintage military vehicles, veterans, reenactors, and guest speakers, takes place rain or shine on Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St. Tours of the Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archive will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 978-468-2377, ext. 113 or visit apgardnerposthamilton.org /military-day.

CHELSEA Bring along a picnic, blanket, or beach chair, and enjoy the harbor views as Apollinaire Theatre Company performs the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Shows are at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday, July 10-28, at Port Park, 99 Marginal St. Admission and parking are free. To check the status in case of rain, call 617-887-2336 or visit apollinairetheatre.com .

MARBLEHEAD Folk musician Marc Berger and his band will perform songs from their recent release, “Ride,” on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m., in the garden off Maverick Street at Abbot Public Library. The free, outdoor concert will celebrate the desert and mountain landscape of the American Southwest. In the event of unsuitable weather, the concert will move to the library’s lower level meeting room. To hear tracks, visit marcbergermusic.com. For more information, call 781-631-1481 or visit abbotlibrary.org.

READING The Reading Public Library hosts a Memory Café, a welcoming space for people with memory loss and those who care for them, on Monday, July 8 (and every second Monday of the month), 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 64 Middlesex Ave. in community rooms A and B. Sponsored by Reading Elder and Human Services, the free café offers an opportunity to socialize, participate in an activity, and make new friends in an accepting environment. For more information, call Kerry Valle at 781-942-6659 or Alyse Warren at 781-942-6693.

CINDY CANTRELL