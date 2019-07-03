Photo competitions, scavenger hunts, and extended summer hours

The Gardens at Elm Bank, a 36-acre public garden in Wellesley/Dover , will offer extended hours. Most days, the grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Tuesday through Sunday. New this season, the gardens will remain open into the evening every Wednesday, until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in July, and until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in August. Admission is $10 for adults and free for members and children ages 12 and under. Those older than 62 may enter the gardens on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the discounted admission of $8. The address is 900 Washington St., Wellesley.

Mass Audubon, based in Lincoln , is accepting submissions for its annual photo competition, “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors.” Photos must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H. Contestants can submit up to 10 images. One grand prize winner will receive a $250 gift card to a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary. Eleven winners will receive $100 gift cards, and at least six honorable mentions will receive $50 gift cards. The deadline is Sept. 30. Submit photos and learn more at www.massaudubon.org /picturethis.

The first annual Waltham Charles In-River Cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place between the Moody Street Dam and the Woerd Avenue boat launch. Bring your own watercraft if you have one, or use canoes or rowboats supplied by Paddle Boston. Garbage bags, gloves, and trash grabbers will be supplied. Register at bit.ly/WalthamRiverCleanup. Those interested in sponsoring the event through food for volunteers should e-mail Dan Berlin at dberlin@madpow.net.

The Norfolk Council on Aging and the town’s senior center want to try your best blueberry muffins. The blueberry muffin bake-off takes place on Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. Bring your best batch of muffins to the senior center, 28 Medway Branch Road, where a panel will vote on the best one. Bakers must be preregistered by Friday, July 12, and can do so by calling 508-528-4430.

The Northborough Free Library is one of 12 libraries collaborating on a summer scavenger hunt. The hunt, closely associated with this year’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading theme, will lead participants to a multitude of towns to experience each library’s space-themed activities. You can pick up a scavenger hunt map at any of the following participating libraries: Bolton, Boylston, Clinton, Fitchburg, Lancaster, Leominster, Lunenburg, Marlborough, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough, or West Boylston. The scavenger hunt ends Aug. 31.

