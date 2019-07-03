River races, chamber music, and animal forensics

The Turner Free Library in Randolph invites all parents and kindergarten age children to learn about getting ready for kindergarten. Three sessions take place July 10, 17, and 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Venturing into school can be a tough transition, but with the readiness topics and hands-on activities these kids will be prepped in no time. Siblings and caregivers are welcome and kids who attend all three events will get a free backpack and school supplies. Classes are free and don’t need registration. This event is in collaboration with Randolph Public Schools and Self Help CFCE. Check it out at 2 North Main St. and contact Turner Free Library at 781-961-0932 for more information.

The Great River Race begins in Norwell on Saturday, July 13, at 9:30 a.m. Join other paddlers for a 7½-mile race along the North River. Participants can use any nonmotorized vessel, including paddleboards. There is a prize for best-decorated boat or boater. The starting line is at the Bridge Street Canoe Launch in Norwell, and the finish line is at the Washington Street Bridge. Festivities continue at Luddam’s Ford Park with free food and refreshments. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 9. The price is $55 for the first participant per craft, and $10 for each additional participant on the same craft. You can preregister and sign a required waiver, at www.nsrwa.org /event/2019-great-river-race. If not preregistered, please arrive by 8:30 a.m.

The Marion Natural History Museum will host a lecture on local birds and a walk around Bird Island on Wednesday, July 10. The event will be guided by Coastal Waterbird Biologist Carolyn Mostello. Children older than 5 can come. It starts at 1 p.m. at the museum at 8 Spring St. Pickup will be at the Marion harbormaster’s office at 3 p.m. Send your child with a fitted life jacket and a hat. The suggested donation is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration forms and more information are on the website at www.marionmuseum.org.

Join the Levitate Music & Arts Festival in Marshfield on July 12 through 14 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St. Local bands, reggae music, and a multitude of other musical acts are performing during the three-day celebration. Main stage gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which began originally to celebrate a local and beloved surf shop, has grown to attract up to 15,000 fans per day. Three-day tickets cost $169 and kids ages 4 to 12 cost $30. Children under 4 are free. Buy tickets at bit.ly/levitatetickets and learn more at www.levitatemusicfestival.com.

South Shore Conservatory’s Duxbury Music Festival celebrates 14 seasons of chamber concert performances from Sunday, July 14, through Friday, July 26, with nine chamber concerts in total. The kickoff concert takes place on Sunday, July 14, with an al fresco reception at 6 p.m., followed by a concert at 7 p.m. It takes place at the Ellison Center for the Arts, 64 Saint George St. This performance, titled the “Festival Overture Concert,” features piano and strings. The reception and concert cost $75. For tickets and more information, visit www.sscmusic.org/dmf.

Love cats, dogs, or anything that goes chirp in the night? The Scituate Animal Shelter presents a lecture called “Keeping Animals and People Safe Through Veterinary Forensics” on Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. The presenter is Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore, who teaches veterinary forensics and animal law at Tufts University’s Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. This lecture will not show graphic images, but is not suitable for children. The event takes place at the Scituate Public Library, 85 Branch St. It is free and open to the public.

