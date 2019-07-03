West Calendar: What’s happening this week

LEXINGTON The Metropolitan Wind Symphony is presenting three free outdoor band concerts at Hastings Park, Massachusetts Avenue and Worthen Road, on consecutive Thursday nights, July 11, 18, and 25, at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. The program features patriotic music and marches, show music, and traditional concert band selections. Grounds are open for picnicking from 6 p.m. on. For more information, go to www.mws-boston.org or call 978-419-1697.

CONCORD Discover the history of craft brewing in New England from the Mayflower to modern day with Lauren Clark, author of “Crafty Bastards,” at a talk and tasting sponsored by the Concord Museum on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wright Tavern, 2 Lexington Road. After the talk, enjoy a beer tasting hosted by Saltbox Brewery and Barewolf Brewery. $15 general admission, $10 Concord Museum members. (Participants in the tasting must be 21 or over.) For more information or tickets go to concordmuseum.org call 978- 369-9763, ext. 216.