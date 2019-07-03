West Calendar: What’s happening this week
LEXINGTON The Metropolitan Wind Symphony is presenting three free outdoor band concerts at Hastings Park, Massachusetts Avenue and Worthen Road, on consecutive Thursday nights, July 11, 18, and 25, at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. The program features patriotic music and marches, show music, and traditional concert band selections. Grounds are open for picnicking from 6 p.m. on. For more information, go to www.mws-boston.org or call 978-419-1697.
CONCORD Discover the history of craft brewing in New England from the Mayflower to modern day with Lauren Clark, author of “Crafty Bastards,” at a talk and tasting sponsored by the Concord Museum on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wright Tavern, 2 Lexington Road. After the talk, enjoy a beer tasting hosted by Saltbox Brewery and Barewolf Brewery. $15 general admission, $10 Concord Museum members. (Participants in the tasting must be 21 or over.) For more information or tickets go to concordmuseum.org call 978- 369-9763, ext. 216.
MAYNARD 6 Bridges Gallery holds its fourth annual juried show July 9 through Aug. 17, with a reception on Saturday, July 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. The gallery invited artists to submit original 2-D and 3-D artworks that explore the theme of “Through the Surface.” Works by 36 artists were selected from among nearly 170 entries. 6 Bridges Gallery is located at 77 Main St. For hours and more information, call 978-897-3825 or go to www.6bridgesgallery.com.
NEWTON On Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m., Historic Newton presents a walking tour of Oak Hill Park, a little-known corner of the city, led by Paul Eldrenkamp. Oak Hill Park was built in the late 1940s by a public-private partnership to house and to honor recently returned World War II veterans. The tour will showcase the greenbelt system and other attributes of this close-knit neighborhood. Meet at the Shuman Center, 675 Sawmill Brook Parkway. Suggested donation, $10 per person. Register in advance through www.newtonma.gov/HNwalks or come on the day of the tour. For more information, call 617-796-1450.
