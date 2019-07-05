Cops call this meals-on-wheels a steal

On May 30, an off-duty Brookline police officer saw a man take a parcel from an apartment building on Beacon Street and place it inside his insulated Grubhub food delivery bag. When questioned, the man said that he worked for two food delivery companies — Grubhub and DoorDash — and he was there to make a delivery to one of the apartments upstairs. He then quickly went up the stairs and when he came back, the Grubhub bag was empty, according to police. But after further investigation, police found that no one in the building had ordered food from Grubhub or DoorDash, and the man had not made any deliveries for either company in weeks. Police said that the man had used a screwdriver to gain entry into the building and “numerous Amazon packages were within plain view” inside his 2012 white Dodge Caravan, which was parked nearby on Fairbanks Street. The 38-year-old Lawrence man was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, several counts of larceny, possession of burglarious tools, larceny in a building, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

DRIVE-THROUGH MISHAPS

Who causes an accident in a drive-through lane of a fast-food restaurant? It doesn’t happen often, but we know of at least two recent incidents in which drivers were charged with operating under the influence. The first happened on Memorial Day in Revere, when a 31-year-old man allegedly fell asleep in the Wendy’s drive-through lane and ran his vehicle into the car in front of him. He was subsequently charged with operating under the influence of liquor (fourth offense), driving with a suspended license, negligent operation, wanton destruction of property under $1,200, and being a habitual traffic offender.

The second incident that caught our eye happened in Wilmington, when, shortly before 1 a.m. June 22, a 22-year-old man got into a minor fender-bender in the drive-through at Simard’s Super Roast Beef on Main Street. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, and his 2019 Honda Civic was towed from the scene.

MY BAD

Just before 6 p.m. June 9, Marblehead police received a call about a stolen vehicle. A motorist told police that he went into a liquor store on Beacon Street and when he came back outside, the SUV he’d been driving was gone. He told police he’d left the keys in it. But then, a few minutes later, the caller had a revelation. At 6:07 p.m., he told police his ride wasn’t stolen after all — he just forgot what he’d been driving. It was, he realized, his stepmother’s vehicle that he’d used to get to the store.

ODD THEFTS

On April 11, Marblehead police noted in the log that two white Adirondack chairs were stolen from a resident’s front yard sometime during the night. The missing chairs were relatively new (less than a year old) and “very heavy, nonfoldable, and cumbersome.”

On April 25, a man parked his car in a driveway on Payson Road in Brookline. The next morning he found it propped up on milk crates, with three out of four tires and their rims removed.

On April 27, Wilmington police were told that someone stole football cards from a vendor’s booth at a card show at Shriners Auditorium.

On May 30, a man told Saugus police that all fours doors were taken from his 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

On June 14, Newton police received a report that a “homemade electric skateboard” had been stolen from the sidewalk on Annawan Road. It was described as a 38-inch black longboard with a small motor and the words “Landyachtz Longboard” written on the top, and “Torque Boards” written on the battery enclosure. Peerhaps not quite as distinctive as, say, “The Storm on the Sea of Galilee” that went missing from the Gardner Museum in 1990, but definitely one of a kind.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.