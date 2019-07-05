For record stores, what goes around comes around

“You ever buy so many records that months later you still haven’t listened to some of them?” he says with a rueful chuckle. “That’s the story of my life.”

Vinyl Destination is open boutique hours — Thursday through Sunday afternoons and evenings, mostly. On a recent Saturday, the guy behind the counter is talking to a customer about their shared addiction to record collecting.

Step off the elevator that brings you to Lowell’s Mill No. 5, a vintage mall and mixed-use space on the fourth floor of an old textile factory. The first shop you see is Vinyl Destination. It’s an old-fashioned record store — all albums, no CDs.

In the digital age, renewed interest in the classic analog format of vinyl records began to surge a decade or so ago, and the revival shows no signs of abating. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl sales for 2018 were up 8 percent from the previous year, reaching a 30-year high. And that doesn’t account for significant sales figures for used vinyl, as Forbes recently reported.

Young people who can barely tell a compact disc from a kitchen trivet have helped fuel the vinyl resurgence, as they’ve been introduced to the tactile pleasures of placing a phonograph record on a turntable platter and hearing the needle drop into its spiral groove. Older folks who grew up with vinyl collections have been encouraged to haul them out of the attic, or to buy second copies of the albums they sold off or donated to Goodwill years ago.

And you don’t need to travel into the hipper parts of the big city to find a place to buy that Doors or Cars album you wish you’d never gotten rid of. Around Greater Boston, from Natick to Newburyport and Norwell, there are at least a dozen record stores. Some, such as the Record Exchange in Salem and Mystery Train in Gloucester, are holdovers from the golden age of record buying. But several others, like Vinyl Destination or Norwell’s Inclusion Records, have emerged in recent years to meet the renewed demand.

Dave Perry, who opened Vinyl Destination with his son Dan about six years ago, says sales have grown each year since they opened.

“All people heard for the longest time was that the record stores were closing,” he says. “But people like me were opening.”

When Richard Osborne, the longtime owner of Newburyport’s Dyno Records, decided to retire last year, he didn’t have to close. He found a buyer in a loyal customer, Sally Delaney, who promised to keep running the shop just as he had since 1976.

The owners of Inclusion Records had an underused storage space in the basement of their skate shop, so they transformed it into a second business. Sales have been so good, they recently took over the space beneath the hair salon next door, too.

“We have an opportunity to do a lot of different things down there,” says Bobby DePesa, who co-owns the shop with John Nichols. “Last night we had a documentary premiere about a hair band from the ’80s.”

They also have listening stations, so customers can hear a record before they decide to buy it. And they’ve added a classic pinball machine featuring “Captain Fantastic”-era Elton John.

Encouraging people to hang out is one way brick-and-mortar record stores are competing with online sellers, DePesa says. But they’re savvy about social media, too.

“There are people who sit on our social media like hawks,” waiting to pounce on news about new product hitting the shelves, DePesa says.

In Natick, Eleni Vlahou-Dimeo has operated Deja Vu Records in a nondescript storefront since 1988. She’s in the wholesale business, selling large quantities of records for good prices and relying on heavy turnover. She might raise funding to buy 30,000 albums from an estate. Her investors get first choice.

But she’ll warmly welcome any newcomer, too, like the Mendon mom who stopped by one recent afternoon to ask about selling some old records from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

“When you say ‘seventies,’ I hope you mean more classic rock than easy listening,” says Vlahou-Dimeo with a laugh. She knows which old records will sell and which ones will just gather more dust.

“She’s legendary,” says Perry of Vinyl Destination. A former newspaperman, he says he has about 10,000 records of his own at home. Opening the store was, for him, second nature.

His clientele, he says, is “sort of everyone.” He has plenty of customers like him, who already have too many records but can’t give up the thrill of the hunt. He also has spontaneous buyers, who are visiting Mill No. 5 to do yoga, see a movie, or spend some time at the coffee shop.

Perry has new vinyl and collectors’ gems on display for the connoisseurs. On a recent visit, he had a display copy of the Shaggs’ 1969 “Philosophy of the World,” a cult classic recorded by three untrained sisters from New Hampshire, priced at $120. But he also keeps boxes of one-dollar records on tables in the hallway, to catch the eye of anyone who might not otherwise be inclined to set foot in the store.

“My idea is to help people find what they want, and not just tightly curate my store into the coolest thing,” he says. Unlike many other dealers, who supplement their in-store sales by selling collectible records online, Perry says he’s never done so.

“That’s unexplored territory for us,” he says. “I got into this for the face-to-face experience.”

One recent customer came in asking for a specific record, a 1976 “yacht rock” album by the little-known California songwriter Ned Doheny.

“You wouldn’t have that,” the guy said. But Perry poked through his overstock and soon pulled out a copy.

“He was overjoyed,” says Pery. “That’s cool.”

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.