Murals, berry-picking, and military vehicles

Employees at North Shore Bank donated the $1,500 they raised from “Jeans Friday” to Operation Troop Support in Danvers . Every Friday bank employees can pay $5 to wear jeans to work and at the end of the month the proceeds are donated to one nonprofit organization. Operation Troop Support sends care packages to deployed soldiers and coordinates support to military families and hospitals. Richard Moody, the organization’s president and founder, said, “The timing of this contribution couldn’t have been any better, as it will help us defray some of the mailing costs that we will incur sending packages to overseas troops.”

Read the writing on the wall! The Cabot in Beverly invites the public to watch three artists install two murals from July 8 through 20. Helen Bur and Sam Worthington of London will adorn one wall, while Alex Senna of Brazil does another. In addition, The Cabot will host events during the installation and kick off a “Meet the Artists” party on July 16 with a free public art film screening of “Exit Through the Gift Shop.” After the murals are finished, The Cabot will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that’s scheduled to have family-friendly games, food trucks, and membership promotions. The theater is located at 286 Cabot St. For more information, contact 978-927-3100 or visit thecabot.org .

Salem State University professor Kristine Doll became one of five Americans to be awarded the Homer European Medal of Poetry earlier this summer. The medal is a juried award that honors artistry and literature. Doll was nominated for her work as an original poet and also as a translator of Catalan and Spanish poetry. Her own work has been published in eight countries. “Visual arts and communicative arts allows us to express our emotions and explore our experiences; for me that is poetry and translation,” Doll said. “Through translation I’m giving another person’s voice a new audience.”

May the odds be berry in your favor. Cranberry and beach plum picking in Newburyport and Plum Island draws crowds every year, but the US Fish and Wildlife Service wants to remind people that only 50 permits are available. The permits are free. A lottery will pick the pickers but you must submit information via e-mail or contact card at the refuge headquarters by July 31. For those e-mailing, make the subject line “Berry Picking Permit Lottery” and include your name, phone number, and e-mail address to parkerriver@fws.gov. Contact cards can be mailed or brought to 6 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, MA, 01950. Winners will be notified by Aug. 10.

Last month, the Merrimack Valley Credit Union in Lawrence announced it raised more than $22,000 at its 19th annual golf tournament at Atkinson Country Club and Resort. The money will benefit the Merrimack Valley Charity Fund, which allows the credit union to support more than 60 local nonprofits through fund-raising events during the year. “It’s great when we can spend time with friends, both new and old, while raising money for vital organizations in our community,” said John J. Howard, president & CEO of the credit union.

