Newbies are welcome on hiking club’s outings

“There is nothing better than going on a hike with others, sharing experiences of other hikes that have been taken, accomplishing something special and shared as a group,” said the 59-year-old Tuohey. “Also, you tend to see a lot of the same people from week to week, so friendships are formed that lead to social activities and hiking in other places.”

About a decade ago, Whitman’s Mike Tuohey began hiking on a regular basis. Soon, he was looking for company. Within a year, Tuohey had addressed both needs by donating his time as a volunteer hike leader for the Boston chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club .

Appalachian Mountain Club hikers can take in the Boston skyline from both the north and the south.

Most of the AMC Boston outings are held on a “show and go” basis, with no need to sign up beforehand, though there is usually a minimal fee for participants who aren’t AMC members (or for specific properties, like MassAudubon). The hikes, detailed on amcboston.org , the chapter’s website, are specifically designed for hikers of every ability and fitness level, providing a variety of trek profiles paced from casual to vigorous.

“Anyone can do most of the hikes that are offered [by the AMC] – all you need for equipment is a good pair of hiking boots,” said Tuohey. “Our group leaders welcome new people to the hikes and walks all the time.

“It’s always gratifying to see newbies come back on a future hike, bringing along a friend,” he said. “There are always nice conversations taking place within the groups during the hike, and people always feel comfortable to contribute.”

Or course, comfortable clothes, sun screen, and bug repellent are also highly recommended, as for any outdoor activity in eastern Massachusetts after Memorial Day, no matter where you hike. Still, for Tuohey, the area is a literal playground of exceptional locations, providing numerous options for outdoor enthusiasts.

“Having these green spaces close by to Boston is important, because they give people an opportunity to experience the solitude, the wildlife, and the feeling of being close to nature without the need to drive further distances up north,” said Tuohey. “It can be a big deal to drive up to New Hampshire, Vermont, or Maine and go hiking. Sometimes it might be a multi-day trip.

“The hikes that our AMC committee offers take about five to six hours on a weekend day, leaving time to do other activities,” he said. “Some people use our local hikes as a conditioning hike for longer trips elsewhere.”

The myriad benefits that these local green spaces render are almost too numerous to count, and defy easy measurement.

“It’s important to detach yourself from the daily grind or work, and enjoy time outside with like-minded people,” said Tuohey. “Personally, I feel refreshed being in the woods, being away from it all. Physically, it’s a great, low-impact way to get in and keep in shape.”

Tuohey’s favorite local hike — offered without a hint of hesitation — is the expansive Skyline Trail at Blue Hills Reservation on the South Shore. This enormous, 6,000-acre state park, just 10 miles outside of Boston, was first purchased by the Commonwealth in 1893. Densely forested, the park is home to an abundant wildlife population, including white-tailed deer, coyotes, red fox, wild turkeys, turkey vultures, and timber rattlesnakes. The 7.5-mile point-to-point Skyline Trail is well marked, and offers almost 1,700 feet of elevation gain, which guarantees to get the heart pumping.

“This hike has everything that I like about hiking,” said Tuohey “It has history, from seeing a cross-member piece of wood in a tree that brought electricity to a warming hut at the Saint Moritz Pond to a concrete base on the top of a hill that was used for a ski jump for Winter Carnival in West Quincy in the 1930s.

“It has challenging, rocky elevations, and my favorite lunch place on top of Nahanton Hill has incredible views of Boston and Boston Harbor,” he said. “Finishing the hike always makes me think about when I can go back and lead again. I probably lead this hike five, six times a year.”

Another popular hike on Tuohey’s list is Middlesex Fells Reservation on Boston’s North Shore, a 2,200-acre parcel stretching across five communities “with its own type of challenges of rock scrambling. And you can see Boston from a different perspective, from the north versus from the south.”

For information on local AMC hikes, visit amcboston.org/committee/walks. Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.