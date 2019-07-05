Quincy in spotlight for lacrosse championships

“We had to make a decision to move it because no one wanted a suspended game,” he said. “Then I was on my way home when I got a message that Quincy had accepted it. We were delighted. But then I realized the longest I think I had ever spent in Quincy was at a stoplight.”

The weather forecast called for what he said looked like “hellacious” thunderstorms the next day, when the Division 2 state championship game was originally scheduled at Boston University. With BU’s Nickerson Field unavailable beyond then, there was a scramble to find a suitable alternative site for the postponement.

Winchester boys’ lacrosse coach John Pirani left the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s offices in Franklin June 19 uncertain where his team would play for its first state title in nearly two decades.

Yet, that Friday, the city that had been a drive-through community for those headed to the South Shore to see boys’ lacrosse powers in Duxbury and Hingham, or girls’ lacrosse stalwarts Cohasset and Notre Dame Academy of Norwell, became a focal point of the sport in the state when the newly renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium hosted the D1 Eastern Mass. championship and D2 state championship boys’ games.

“When we arrived, you could tell it was an old World War II-era stadium,” he said. “I was concerned about everything. I was concerned about where all the people would park. I was concerned how close the fans would be. I was concerned about a lot of things. But none of it was a problem. Everything about it was nice. I was able to concentrate on coaching the game.”

Following an 11-10 victory against Medfield, Pirani’s charges were shown celebrating their first state title since 2000 on the stadium’s new high-definition scoreboard, a feature of the $1.5 million renovation that helped make Quincy the new home of Major League Lacrosse’s Boston Cannons. The upgrades include a new turf surface, 1,000 permanent tip-up seats, improvements to the press box and locker rooms, and a seasonal hospitality area and stage for musical acts.

“Our big plan is to make this the hub of lacrosse in New England,” Cannons president Ian Frenette said. “We want this to be the place where championships, and all the big games, are played. It is a great lacrosse venue.”

Accessibility issues at the team’s longtime homefield at Harvard Stadium had the Cannons looking to relocate after last season. In December, it was announced they were moving to Quincy in a partnership designed to benefit both the team and the community it hoped would embrace one of the MLL’s founding franchises.

“It’s been tremendous for our kids,” Quincy athletic director Kevin Mahoney said. “The Cannons have run clinics for our high school and youth programs, and some of the high school kids have gotten involved in the team. Then the renovation is huge for us. Our players got to use the locker rooms at the end of the season. We were able to use the scoreboard at graduation. I am looking forward to how it’s going to work out for us with football and soccer in the fall, and a whole season of lacrosse next spring.”

The Cannons, who signed a five-year lease at the stadium that Frenette said can be extended to 15 years, had a sellout crowd of 5,050 for their first game against the New York Lizards on June 1 and have drawn more than 13,000 fans through the first three home contests.

They honored the Division 1 state champion Notre Dame Academy girls’ team at halftime of the June 22 rematch against New York and plan to host more high school championship teams, MIAA Sportsmanship Award winners, and Massachusetts Bay Youth Lacrosse League scholarship recipients at the July 20 game against the Atlanta Blaze.

“We are trying to integrate a lot of people into here because you have to see it to know what it’s all about,” said Frenette. “There’s been a ton of curiosity about it. It’s been really well-received.”

This year’s Cannons roster has some hometown connections as well. The Cannons picked up Quincy native and veteran midfielder Martin Bowes in a player reallocation draft in April, and returned former Duxbury goaltender Nick Marrocco for a second year as a starter in net.

“The amount of exposure that the South Shore has gotten from this will result in a ton of programs coming out for games,” Marrocco said. “Quincy lacrosse is getting huge. Being involved with the community program has been unbelievable. We are looking forward to having a lot of those guys out there watching us play.”

Mahoney said youth participation in Quincy has been on the rise in recent years with his hopes that having a professional franchise in the city — allowing the teams to play in a stadium with plenty of professional touches — will help fuel that growth.

“It’s pretty rare for high school kids to share a field with a pro team like that,” Mahoney said. “But it’s great for them to see that. A lot of younger kids are intrigued with the sport.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.