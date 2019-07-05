South Calendar: What’s happening this week
HULL Hull Artists, a regional group of more than 90 fine artists and craft artisans, will hold its annual “Open Studios Tour” on two weekends this summer at selected locations and private home studios across the community. A reception featuring refreshments and a chance to meet exhibiting artists will launch the series at Gallery Nantasket, 121 Nantasket Ave., on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The open studios tours take place on Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Aug. 16 through 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and a tour map of participating studios will be available at the opening. For more information, visit www.hullartists.com.
SCITUATE The Bronson Arroyo Band, a rock n’ roll cover band fronted by the former Red Sox pitcher, pays tribute to favorite musicians, including Pearl Jam, Oasis, The Beatles, David Bowie, and others. In addition to Arroyo, the band consists of guitarists Jamie Combs and Chuck Davis, bass player Steve Becknell, and drummer Dave Becknell. The band will make its pitch at the River Club Music Hall, 78 Border St., on Sunday, July 14, at 8 p.m. Admission is $25; reserved seating is $35, available at www.theriverclubmusichall.com.
DUXBURY South Shore Conservatory presents the Duxbury Music Festival, a series of faculty and student performances and family-friendly events offering chamber music, jazz, ’80s New Wave classics, and Americana. The festival begins Sunday, July 14, featuring a pre-concert outdoors reception before the “Overture Concert” at the Ellison Center for the Arts, 64 St. George St. Events run through Friday, July 26, with outdoor tent events taking place on Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21. For the full schedule of events and ticket information, see www.sscmusic.org/dm.
COHASSET Local author Lisa Duffy’s latest novel, “This is Home,” concerns a teenage girl finding her voice and a military wife who moves in downstairs, as the two unite in a search for the true meaning of home. Her first book, “The Salt House,” was widely praised. She will speak at Buttonwood Books and Toys, 747 Chief Justice Highway, on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. For information, see www.buttonwoodbooksandtoys.com.
