South Calendar: What’s happening this week

HULL Hull Artists, a regional group of more than 90 fine artists and craft artisans, will hold its annual “Open Studios Tour” on two weekends this summer at selected locations and private home studios across the community. A reception featuring refreshments and a chance to meet exhibiting artists will launch the series at Gallery Nantasket, 121 Nantasket Ave., on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The open studios tours take place on Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Aug. 16 through 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and a tour map of participating studios will be available at the opening. For more information, visit www.hullartists.com.

SCITUATE The Bronson Arroyo Band, a rock n’ roll cover band fronted by the former Red Sox pitcher, pays tribute to favorite musicians, including Pearl Jam, Oasis, The Beatles, David Bowie, and others. In addition to Arroyo, the band consists of guitarists Jamie Combs and Chuck Davis, bass player Steve Becknell, and drummer Dave Becknell. The band will make its pitch at the River Club Music Hall, 78 Border St., on Sunday, July 14, at 8 p.m. Admission is $25; reserved seating is $35, available at www.theriverclubmusichall.com.