In Carver, going green to the extreme

From the outside, the two-story Colonial house in Carver looked like a typical one in a suburban cul-de-sac neighborhood, but what police found inside was anything but. After being alerted by the homeowner, police said, they executed a search warrant earlier this month that revealed that the “entire home had been converted from a domicile into a large-scale grow operation.” Officers seized more than 300 marijuana plants from the house and arrested a 41-year-old man from North Providence, R.I., on charges of conspiracy, cultivating more than 12 marijuana plants, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. “While the law has changed and marijuana in certain amounts is legal,’’ police said in a press release, “it is still illegal to cultivate any amount in excess of 12 plants without proper licensing from the Cannabis Control Commission. This operation far exceeded that of personal use.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

BOOK ’EM

Advertisement

When someone rang his doorbell shortly after midnight June 15, a Wellesley man got to the door to find a book on his porch and a vehicle driving away, a young man looking back at him out a window. The man quickly got into his own wheels and followed, managing to jot down the vehicle’s license plate before it turned onto Route 9. When he told this tale to arriving officers, they opened the book he’d been gifted (“Animal Husbandry,” by the way, was the title) and found an obscene message written inside its cover. After looking up the visitors’ license plate and speaking to the man’s son, police soon deduced that the book had been left by two of the son’s former high school classmates. It hadn’t been their only late-night stop in town: A woman soon reported a similar incident. Police then paid calls to the homes of the suspected mischief-makers, one of whom admitted leaving four such books around town. When an officer told the other that this type of behavior could be construed as harassment, said the subsequent police report, “He agreed that it wasn’t something 20-year-old men should be doing . . . and stated it was stupid and it wouldn’t happen again.”

Advertisement

THROWING MONEY AWAY

At 9:01 a.m. June 11, the manager of a McDonald’s in Bridgewater told police that a bank deposit had been inadvertently thrown in the trash, but the restaurant’s workers couldn’t get to it because the Dumpster was locked. Police stepped in, and the owner of the trash company was notified. Ultimately, the responding officer reported, five bank deposits totaling $5,559.13 were successfully retrieved from the bin and returned to the manager.

LOST AND FOUND ITEM OF THE WEEK

We’ve heard of people losing their wedding or engagement rings, but a wedding album? But that’s exactly what one woman found lying on Grove Avenue in Wilmington June 17. She brought it to the police there for safekeeping. So if you or someone you know lost a wedding album,now you know where to go.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.