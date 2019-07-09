Framingham State chooses two for full-ride scholarships

Under the program, established by English professor Halcyon Mancuso last year, the two students have the opportunity to take all four years at Framingham State at no cost, but must meet certain requirements in order to have the scholarship renewed annually.

Olivia Renda, of Westminster, and Meeghan Bresnahan, of Peabody, will enroll at Framingham State this fall with 100 percent of their tuition, fees, and room and board covered by the scholarship for the academic year.

Framingham State University has chosen the inaugural recipients of a new scholarship that will enable selected students to attend the university for free for up to four years.

Advertisement

Mancuso created the scholarships through a $2.5 million financial commitment to Framingham State. Two Mancuso Scholarships will be awarded annually. One will be reserved for an English major, while the second will rotate each year between majors in the humanities and social sciences.

The scholarship is intended to emphasize career readiness. Mancuso scholars must participate in at least two meaningful internships prior to graduation, and complete a curriculum offered by the Office of Career Services and Employer Relations.

The scholars must also maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, participate in at least one extracurricular activity each semester, and write a paper at the end of each academic year reflecting on their career and academic growth.

“These are students who might otherwise have to work at a job 25 hours a week to get by and would still graduate in debt,” Mancuso said in a statement. “My hope with the scholarship is that it will free them up to experience a robust college life, where they can take advantage of the many extracurricular activities that are available.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.