Grieving Brockton City Council will choose acting mayor

A grieving City Council in Brockton will hold a special meeting Monday, July 15 to choose an acting mayor for the remaining six months of the late Bill Carpenter’s term.

Until then, Council President Moises Rodrigues will serve as acting mayor, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. The council has 11 members.

Carpenter, 62, died July 3 after being found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Arnone Elementary School. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.