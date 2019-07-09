Grieving Brockton City Council will choose acting mayor
A grieving City Council in Brockton will hold a special meeting Monday, July 15 to choose an acting mayor for the remaining six months of the late Bill Carpenter’s term.
Until then, Council President Moises Rodrigues will serve as acting mayor, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. The council has 11 members.
Carpenter, 62, died July 3 after being found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Arnone Elementary School. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died.
The news stunned Brockton City Hall, where Carpenter was to lie in state for a wake scheduled for July 11.
Brockton’s 48th mayor, Carpenter focused on bringing economic development to the city, fighting crime, improving the schools, and finding innovative ways to deal with the opioid epidemic. His previous positions included stints as a radio talk show host, professional boxing announcer, and the radio voice of Brockton High School sports.
Carpenter’s death came shortly after he announced he would run for a fourth two-year term.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com