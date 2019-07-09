Habitat breaks ground on eight affordable homes in Malden

Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston recently joined with Malden city leaders to celebrate the start of a project to construct eight affordable homes on Main Street.

The new houses will be constructed on parcels that the nonprofit organization purchased from the Malden Redevelopment Authority for the purpose of helping make homeownership in the city affordable for low-income families. The project marks the first in Malden for Habitat.

“We are delighted to have Habitat for Humanity in Malden to help provide affordable homeownership,” Mayor Gary Christenson, among those on hand for the groundbreaking, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with them to assist families in building a more stable, secure, and better future for themselves.”