Habitat breaks ground on eight affordable homes in Malden
Habitat for Humanity Greater Boston recently joined with Malden city leaders to celebrate the start of a project to construct eight affordable homes on Main Street.
The new houses will be constructed on parcels that the nonprofit organization purchased from the Malden Redevelopment Authority for the purpose of helping make homeownership in the city affordable for low-income families. The project marks the first in Malden for Habitat.
“We are delighted to have Habitat for Humanity in Malden to help provide affordable homeownership,” Mayor Gary Christenson, among those on hand for the groundbreaking, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with them to assist families in building a more stable, secure, and better future for themselves.”
The project will be built in two phases, with two units in the first phase and six in the second. Earlier this spring, Habitat conducted an application process for the first two homes, which led to a May 17 lottery at which the families were selected. One of the winning families lives in Malden, the other in Everett. An application process for the second phase will take place in the next year.
Eligibility for all eight homes is based on a family’s ability to pay an affordable mortgage, their need for affordable housing, and their willingness to partner with Habitat in the construction project.
