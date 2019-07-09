Somerville Police Department now accredited

The Somerville Police Department has earned recognition for meeting high professional standards. The department recently announced that it has been accredited by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

Accreditation is a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments earn recognition for following best practices in law enforcement in management and operations. The standards cover areas such as policy development, emergency response planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, and prisoner transportation and holding facilities. Accreditation is granted for three years. At the end of that period, a department can earn re-accreditation.

In 2017, the commission had awarded certification to the Somerville department, a level of recognition below that of accreditation. The accreditation process included a site visit from a commission team this past April. Police Captain Christopher Ward served as the department’s accreditation manager.